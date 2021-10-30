Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks up court as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (3-2) battle the Atlanta Hawks (3-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hawks

The 76ers put up 7.4 more points per game (110.0) than the Hawks give up (102.6).

Philadelphia is 3-1 when scoring more than 102.6 points.

When Atlanta allows fewer than 110.0 points, it is 3-1.

The Hawks score just 3.0 more points per game (108.6) than the 76ers give up (105.6).

Atlanta is 2-1 when it scores more than 105.6 points.

Philadelphia's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 108.6 points.

The 76ers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Philadelphia has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.7% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who scores 21.4 points and dishes out 4.2 assists per game.

Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.0 boards in each contest while scoring 4.5 points per game.

Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young racks up 24.2 points and tacks on 10.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.

John Collins' stat line of 10.4 rebounds, 17.6 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Cameron Reddish is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hawks, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Clint Capela (1.8 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Pelicans W 117-97 Away 10/22/2021 Nets L 114-109 Home 10/24/2021 Thunder W 115-103 Away 10/26/2021 Knicks L 112-99 Away 10/28/2021 Pistons W 110-102 Home 10/30/2021 Hawks - Home 11/1/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/3/2021 Bulls - Home 11/4/2021 Pistons - Away 11/6/2021 Bulls - Away 11/8/2021 Knicks - Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule