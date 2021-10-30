Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (3-2) battle the Atlanta Hawks (3-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hawks
- The 76ers put up 7.4 more points per game (110.0) than the Hawks give up (102.6).
- Philadelphia is 3-1 when scoring more than 102.6 points.
- When Atlanta allows fewer than 110.0 points, it is 3-1.
- The Hawks score just 3.0 more points per game (108.6) than the 76ers give up (105.6).
- Atlanta is 2-1 when it scores more than 105.6 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 108.6 points.
- The 76ers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- Philadelphia has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.7% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Atlanta has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who scores 21.4 points and dishes out 4.2 assists per game.
- Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.0 boards in each contest while scoring 4.5 points per game.
- Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young racks up 24.2 points and tacks on 10.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- John Collins' stat line of 10.4 rebounds, 17.6 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Cameron Reddish is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hawks, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Clint Capela (1.8 per game).
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pelicans
W 117-97
Away
10/22/2021
Nets
L 114-109
Home
10/24/2021
Thunder
W 115-103
Away
10/26/2021
Knicks
L 112-99
Away
10/28/2021
Pistons
W 110-102
Home
10/30/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/1/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/3/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/4/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/6/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/8/2021
Knicks
-
Home
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Mavericks
W 113-87
Home
10/23/2021
Cavaliers
L 101-95
Away
10/25/2021
Pistons
W 122-104
Home
10/27/2021
Pelicans
W 102-99
Away
10/28/2021
Wizards
L 122-111
Away
10/30/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/1/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/3/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/4/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/6/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/8/2021
Warriors
-
Away
