    • October 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks up court as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (3-2) battle the Atlanta Hawks (3-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hawks

    • The 76ers put up 7.4 more points per game (110.0) than the Hawks give up (102.6).
    • Philadelphia is 3-1 when scoring more than 102.6 points.
    • When Atlanta allows fewer than 110.0 points, it is 3-1.
    • The Hawks score just 3.0 more points per game (108.6) than the 76ers give up (105.6).
    • Atlanta is 2-1 when it scores more than 105.6 points.
    • Philadelphia's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 108.6 points.
    • The 76ers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
    • Philadelphia has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
    • The Hawks are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 44.7% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Atlanta has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who scores 21.4 points and dishes out 4.2 assists per game.
    • Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.0 boards in each contest while scoring 4.5 points per game.
    • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young racks up 24.2 points and tacks on 10.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • John Collins' stat line of 10.4 rebounds, 17.6 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Cameron Reddish is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hawks, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Clint Capela (1.8 per game).

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pelicans

    W 117-97

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Nets

    L 114-109

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Thunder

    W 115-103

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Knicks

    L 112-99

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Pistons

    W 110-102

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Mavericks

    W 113-87

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 101-95

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Pistons

    W 122-104

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pelicans

    W 102-99

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Wizards

    L 122-111

    Away

    10/30/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

