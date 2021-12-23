Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (14-16) aim to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (16-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hawks

    • The 105.7 points per game the 76ers record are the same as the Hawks give up.
    • Philadelphia is 8-3 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
    • Atlanta has a 9-5 record when allowing fewer than 105.7 points.
    • The Hawks put up just 4.5 more points per game (111.0) than the 76ers give up to opponents (106.5).
    • When it scores more than 106.5 points, Atlanta is 13-7.
    • Philadelphia is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The 76ers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Hawks allow to opponents.
    • Philadelphia is 14-2 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
    • The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
    • Atlanta has put together a 12-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.8 per contest to go with 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
    • Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 9.3 boards per game and its best passer is Tyrese Maxey and his 4.7 assists per game.
    • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
    • Matisse Thybulle and Drummond lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Drummond in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young's points (27.3 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.5 points and adds 1.4 assists per game.
    • Young is the top scorer from distance for the Hawks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Young (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Warriors

    W 102-93

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 126-91

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Heat

    L 101-96

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Nets

    L 114-105

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Celtics

    W 108-103

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Magic

    -

    Away

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Nets

    L 113-105

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Rockets

    L 132-126

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Magic

    W 111-99

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Nuggets

    L 133-115

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Magic

    L 104-98

    Home

    12/23/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream:
    
    

