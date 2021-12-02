Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) dives into Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) dives into Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (12-10) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (11-11) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Hawks

    Hawks vs 76ers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hawks

    -6

    220 points

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. 76ers

    • The Hawks record 5.0 more points per game (110.5) than the 76ers give up (105.5).
    • When Atlanta totals more than 105.5 points, it is 11-4.
    • Philadelphia has an 11-2 record when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
    • The 76ers score just 1.4 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Hawks give up (107.9).
    • When it scores more than 107.9 points, Philadelphia is 7-6.
    • Atlanta has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.5 points.
    • The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.
    • The Hawks average 10.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the 76ers by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
    • The 76ers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 26.3 points and distributing 9.1 assists.
    • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.5 boards per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.
    • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
    • Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey's points (17.5 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
    • Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 10.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.6 points and adds 2.1 assists per game.
    • Seth Curry hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the 76ers.
    • Drummond's steals (0.9 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Philadelphia defensively.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) high fives center Al Horford (42) after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) lies injured as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) grabs the ball during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) dives into Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (L) jokes with Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    28 minutes ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs forward Tucker Devries (12) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drake vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy