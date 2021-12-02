Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) dives into Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (12-10) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (11-11) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -6 220 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. 76ers

The Hawks record 5.0 more points per game (110.5) than the 76ers give up (105.5).

When Atlanta totals more than 105.5 points, it is 11-4.

Philadelphia has an 11-2 record when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.

The 76ers score just 1.4 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Hawks give up (107.9).

When it scores more than 107.9 points, Philadelphia is 7-6.

Atlanta has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.5 points.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.

The Hawks average 10.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the 76ers by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 26.3 points and distributing 9.1 assists.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.5 boards per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch