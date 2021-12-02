Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (12-10) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (11-11) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-6
220 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. 76ers
- The Hawks record 5.0 more points per game (110.5) than the 76ers give up (105.5).
- When Atlanta totals more than 105.5 points, it is 11-4.
- Philadelphia has an 11-2 record when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
- The 76ers score just 1.4 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Hawks give up (107.9).
- When it scores more than 107.9 points, Philadelphia is 7-6.
- Atlanta has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.5 points.
- The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.
- The Hawks average 10.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the 76ers by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
- The 76ers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 26.3 points and distributing 9.1 assists.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.5 boards per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey's points (17.5 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
- Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 10.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.6 points and adds 2.1 assists per game.
- Seth Curry hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the 76ers.
- Drummond's steals (0.9 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Philadelphia defensively.
How To Watch
December
3
2021
Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
