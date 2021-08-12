Tyrese Maxey will look to continue his impressive Summer League for the 76ers as they face Sharife Cooper and the Hawks.

As NBA Summer League continues to progress, we are getting more looks at some of the best young talent around the league. One player who everyone was excited to watch this year was Philadelphia 76ers' guard Tyrese Maxey. Another player that fans were exceeded about was Atlanta Hawks' rookie guard Sharife Cooper.

Both players have played at a high level so far in the tournament and now they are set to face off against each other.

Cooper's last game ended up with a bang, as he nailed a buzzer-beating game-winner over the Indiana Pacers. He scored 21 points to lead the team and also dished out nine assists. Atlanta also received a big game from fellow rookie Jalen Johnson, who scored 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Maxey and the 76ers haven't played since they blew out the Dallas Mavericks by a final score of 95-73. In that game, Maxey dominated from start to finish. He scored 21 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists, and had three steals as well.

The Hawks and 76ers both have loads of young talent on their roster. A lot of that young talent will end up making the final roster for their respective teams.

This is a game that you're not going to want to miss. Each of these teams has their own dynamic weapons and going head-to-head they match up fairly evenly. For NBA Summer League games, this is as must-watch as you can get.

