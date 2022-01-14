Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Jan 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (21-21) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 25.7 points per game) when they try to knock off Joel Embiid (fifth in league, 27.1) and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-17) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup tips off at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Celtics

The 76ers put up 107.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 105.8 the Celtics give up.

Philadelphia has a 17-6 record when scoring more than 105.8 points.

Boston is 15-5 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.

The Celtics put up an average of 107.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 105.7 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Boston is 14-8 when it scores more than 105.7 points.

Philadelphia's record is 20-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Celtics' opponents have knocked down.

Philadelphia has a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Celtics have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Boston has compiled a 13-5 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Embiid, who scores 27.1 points and pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 16.6 PPG scoring average.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 25.7 points per game. He also tacks on 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game to his statistics.

Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.3 per game.

Tatum hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/3/2022 Rockets W 133-113 Home 1/5/2022 Magic W 116-106 Away 1/7/2022 Spurs W 119-100 Home 1/10/2022 Rockets W 111-91 Away 1/12/2022 Hornets L 109-98 Home 1/14/2022 Celtics - Home 1/15/2022 Heat - Away 1/17/2022 Wizards - Away 1/19/2022 Magic - Home 1/21/2022 Clippers - Home 1/23/2022 Spurs - Away

