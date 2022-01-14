Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (21-21) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 25.7 points per game) when they try to knock off Joel Embiid (fifth in league, 27.1) and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-17) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup tips off at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Celtics

  • The 76ers put up 107.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 105.8 the Celtics give up.
  • Philadelphia has a 17-6 record when scoring more than 105.8 points.
  • Boston is 15-5 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
  • The Celtics put up an average of 107.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 105.7 the 76ers allow to opponents.
  • Boston is 14-8 when it scores more than 105.7 points.
  • Philadelphia's record is 20-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
  • This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Celtics' opponents have knocked down.
  • Philadelphia has a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Celtics have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
  • Boston has compiled a 13-5 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Embiid, who scores 27.1 points and pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game.
  • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 16.6 PPG scoring average.
  • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 25.7 points per game. He also tacks on 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.3 per game.
  • Tatum hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
  • Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Rockets

W 133-113

Home

1/5/2022

Magic

W 116-106

Away

1/7/2022

Spurs

W 119-100

Home

1/10/2022

Rockets

W 111-91

Away

1/12/2022

Hornets

L 109-98

Home

1/14/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/15/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/17/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/19/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/21/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Spurs

-

Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Spurs

L 99-97

Home

1/6/2022

Knicks

L 108-105

Away

1/8/2022

Knicks

W 99-75

Home

1/10/2022

Pacers

W 101-98

Home

1/12/2022

Pacers

W 119-100

Away

1/14/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/15/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/17/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/19/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Wizards

-

Away

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

