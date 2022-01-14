Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (21-21) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 25.7 points per game) when they try to knock off Joel Embiid (fifth in league, 27.1) and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-17) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup tips off at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Celtics
- The 76ers put up 107.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 105.8 the Celtics give up.
- Philadelphia has a 17-6 record when scoring more than 105.8 points.
- Boston is 15-5 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Celtics put up an average of 107.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 105.7 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Boston is 14-8 when it scores more than 105.7 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 20-4 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
- This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Celtics' opponents have knocked down.
- Philadelphia has a 20-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Celtics have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
- Boston has compiled a 13-5 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Embiid, who scores 27.1 points and pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game.
- Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 16.6 PPG scoring average.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 25.7 points per game. He also tacks on 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game to his statistics.
- Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.3 per game.
- Tatum hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
- Boston's leader in steals is Smart (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (2.2 per game).
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Rockets
W 133-113
Home
1/5/2022
Magic
W 116-106
Away
1/7/2022
Spurs
W 119-100
Home
1/10/2022
Rockets
W 111-91
Away
1/12/2022
Hornets
L 109-98
Home
1/14/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/15/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/17/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/19/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/21/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/23/2022
Spurs
-
Away
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Spurs
L 99-97
Home
1/6/2022
Knicks
L 108-105
Away
1/8/2022
Knicks
W 99-75
Home
1/10/2022
Pacers
W 101-98
Home
1/12/2022
Pacers
W 119-100
Away
1/14/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/15/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/17/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/19/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/21/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/23/2022
Wizards
-
Away