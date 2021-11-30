Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Boston Celtics (11-10) host the Philadelphia 76ers (11-10) at TD Garden, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. 76ers

The 107.1 points per game the Celtics score are just 0.7 more points than the 76ers give up (106.4).

Boston has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 106.4 points.

Philadelphia has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 107.1 points.

The 76ers score just 1.9 more points per game (107.4) than the Celtics give up to opponents (105.5).

Philadelphia has put together a 7-6 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Boston's record is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.

The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

The Celtics average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the 76ers by 1.8 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Celtics is Jayson Tatum, who accumulates 24.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 11.2 PPG scoring average.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

76ers Players to Watch