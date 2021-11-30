Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Boston Celtics (11-10) host the Philadelphia 76ers (11-10) at TD Garden, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. 76ers

    • The 107.1 points per game the Celtics score are just 0.7 more points than the 76ers give up (106.4).
    • Boston has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 106.4 points.
    • Philadelphia has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The 76ers score just 1.9 more points per game (107.4) than the Celtics give up to opponents (105.5).
    • Philadelphia has put together a 7-6 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
    • Boston's record is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.
    • The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
    • The Celtics average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the 76ers by 1.8 rebounds per contest.
    • The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Celtics is Jayson Tatum, who accumulates 24.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
    • Boston's best passer is Marcus Smart, who averages 5.7 assists per game to go with his 11.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey's points (18.0 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
    • Andre Drummond's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 points and 2.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Seth Curry is reliable from deep and leads the 76ers with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

