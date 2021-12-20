Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (15-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 20, 2021 at TD Garden. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Celtics

    Celtics vs 76ers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Celtics

    -3.5

    213.5 points

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. 76ers

    • The Celtics average 108.5 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 106.7 the 76ers give up.
    • Boston is 10-7 when scoring more than 106.7 points.
    • Philadelphia is 14-3 when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.
    • The 76ers put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (105.6) than the Celtics give up to opponents (107.3).
    • Philadelphia is 9-6 when it scores more than 107.3 points.
    • Boston has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.6 points.
    • The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.
    • The Celtics average 10.5 offensive boards per game, more than the 76ers by 2.4 rebounds per contest.
    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics leader in points and rebounds is Jayson Tatum, who scores 26.2 points and grabs 8.6 rebounds per game.
    • Marcus Smart is Boston's best passer, dishing out 5.6 assists per game while scoring 10.8 PPG.
    • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Robert Williams III, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey scores 17.0 points and tacks on 4.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Andre Drummond's stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 6.0 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Seth Curry is dependable from distance and leads the 76ers with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Drummond (1.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

