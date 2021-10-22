Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Oct 8, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) talks to Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Atlantic Division foes meet when the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (1-0) at Wells Fargo Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 22, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Nets

Last year, the 118.6 points per game the Nets put up were 10.5 more points than the 76ers gave up (108.1).

When Brooklyn put up more than 108.1 points last season, it went 44-15.

Philadelphia had a 46-15 record last season when allowing fewer than 118.6 points.

The 76ers' 113.6 points per game last year were only 0.5 fewer points than the 114.1 the Nets allowed to opponents.

Philadelphia put together a 30-2 record last season in games it scored more than 114.1 points.

Brooklyn's record was 29-3 when it gave up fewer than 113.6 points last season.

Last season, the Nets had a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.1% higher than the 45.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents made.

Brooklyn went 44-12 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The 76ers shot 47.6% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 45.9% the Nets' opponents shot last season.

Philadelphia went 38-9 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

Kyrie Irving put up 26.9 points per game last season along with 6.0 assists.

Bruce Brown grabbed 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 8.8 points a contest.

Joe Harris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest a season ago.

Irving and James Johnson were defensive standouts last season, with Irving averaging 1.4 steals per game and Johnson collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid accumulated 28.5 points and 10.6 boards per game last season.

Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game while also scoring 14.3 points per contest.

Danny Green knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.

Simmons and Embiid were defensive standouts last season, with Simmons averaging 1.6 steals per game and Embiid collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Bucks L 127-104 Away 10/22/2021 76ers - Away 10/24/2021 Hornets - Home 10/25/2021 Wizards - Home 10/27/2021 Heat - Home 10/29/2021 Pacers - Home 10/31/2021 Pistons - Home

76ers Upcoming Schedule