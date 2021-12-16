Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (20-8) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-14) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-1.5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. 76ers
- The 76ers score just 1.0 fewer point per game (105.6) than the Nets allow (106.6).
- Philadelphia has a 9-6 record when putting up more than 106.6 points.
- Brooklyn is 13-0 when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
- The Nets' 110.1 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 106.4 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has put together a 16-2 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Philadelphia has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.1 points.
- The Nets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
- The 76ers average 8.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (8.8).
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers leader in points and assists is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 17.0 points per game to go with 4.7 assists.
- Andre Drummond leads Philadelphia in rebounding, grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.1 points a contest.
- Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Matisse Thybulle is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.7 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden paces the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 7.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game.
- Kevin Durant scores 29.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.8 rebounds and averages 5.8 assists per game.
- Patty Mills is reliable from distance and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Harden (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while LaMarcus Aldridge (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
