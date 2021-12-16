Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 13, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defends as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (20-8) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-14) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Nets

    76ers vs Nets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -1.5

    216.5 points

    Key Stats for Nets vs. 76ers

    • The 76ers score just 1.0 fewer point per game (105.6) than the Nets allow (106.6).
    • Philadelphia has a 9-6 record when putting up more than 106.6 points.
    • Brooklyn is 13-0 when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
    • The Nets' 110.1 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 106.4 the 76ers allow to opponents.
    • Brooklyn has put together a 16-2 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
    • Philadelphia has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.1 points.
    • The Nets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
    • The 76ers average 8.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (8.8).
    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers leader in points and assists is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 17.0 points per game to go with 4.7 assists.
    • Andre Drummond leads Philadelphia in rebounding, grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.1 points a contest.
    • Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Matisse Thybulle is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.7 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • James Harden paces the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 7.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game.
    • Kevin Durant scores 29.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.8 rebounds and averages 5.8 assists per game.
    • Patty Mills is reliable from distance and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
    • Harden (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while LaMarcus Aldridge (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
