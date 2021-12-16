Dec 13, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defends as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (20-8) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-14) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -1.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. 76ers

The 76ers score just 1.0 fewer point per game (105.6) than the Nets allow (106.6).

Philadelphia has a 9-6 record when putting up more than 106.6 points.

Brooklyn is 13-0 when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.

The Nets' 110.1 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 106.4 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 16-2 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.

Philadelphia has a 14-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.1 points.

The Nets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

The 76ers average 8.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (8.8).

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and assists is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 17.0 points per game to go with 4.7 assists.

Andre Drummond leads Philadelphia in rebounding, grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.1 points a contest.

Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.7 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

