Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (18-16) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (23-9) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Barclays Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Nets

    Nets vs 76ers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nets

    -5.5

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Nets vs. 76ers

    • The Nets record just 4.4 more points per game (110.5) than the 76ers allow (106.1).
    • Brooklyn has a 19-2 record when scoring more than 106.1 points.
    • Philadelphia has a 17-4 record when allowing fewer than 110.5 points.
    • The 76ers score an average of 106.0 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 106.6 the Nets give up.
    • When it scores more than 106.6 points, Philadelphia is 12-6.
    • Brooklyn has a 14-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Nets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
    • The Nets pull down 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the 76ers average (8.0).
    • The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 27th.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who pulls down 8.0 rebounds and gives out 9.8 assists per game along with scoring 22.0 points per contest.
    • Kevin Durant is Brooklyn's leading scorer, averaging 29.7 per game while tacking on 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • Patty Mills makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
    • Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Harden leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tobias Harris averages 18.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the 76ers.
    • Andre Drummond puts up a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 6.0 points and 1.9 assists per game for Philadelphia to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Maxey holds the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 16.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Seth Curry is the top scorer from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Matisse Thybulle (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Drummond (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

