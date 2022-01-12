Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) unable to block a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-16) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (22-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The Hornets have won three games in a row. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Hornets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hornets

  • The 76ers record 107.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 115.9 the Hornets allow.
  • Philadelphia is 7-1 when scoring more than 115.9 points.
  • Charlotte has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Hornets' 115.2 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 105.6 the 76ers allow to opponents.
  • Charlotte has put together a 19-13 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
  • Philadelphia's record is 22-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.2 points.
  • The 76ers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • Philadelphia has a 17-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Hornets' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Charlotte has put together a 14-9 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 27.0 points and grabs 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 16.8 PPG scoring average.
  • Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.
  • Miles Bridges scores 19.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.3 rebounds and averages 3.6 assists per game.
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
  • Ball (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Nets

W 110-102

Away

1/3/2022

Rockets

W 133-113

Home

1/5/2022

Magic

W 116-106

Away

1/7/2022

Spurs

W 119-100

Home

1/10/2022

Rockets

W 111-91

Away

1/12/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/14/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/15/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/17/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/19/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/21/2022

Clippers

-

Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Suns

L 133-99

Home

1/3/2022

Wizards

L 124-121

Away

1/5/2022

Pistons

W 140-111

Home

1/8/2022

Bucks

W 114-106

Home

1/10/2022

Bucks

W 103-99

Home

1/12/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/14/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/17/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/21/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/23/2022

Hawks

-

Home

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
