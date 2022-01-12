Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (23-16) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (22-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The Hornets have won three games in a row. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hornets
- The 76ers record 107.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 115.9 the Hornets allow.
- Philadelphia is 7-1 when scoring more than 115.9 points.
- Charlotte has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Hornets' 115.2 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 105.6 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 19-13 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 22-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.2 points.
- The 76ers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia has a 17-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Hornets' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (44.7%).
- Charlotte has put together a 14-9 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 27.0 points and grabs 10.6 rebounds per game.
- Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 16.8 PPG scoring average.
- Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.
- Miles Bridges scores 19.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.3 rebounds and averages 3.6 assists per game.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Ball (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/30/2021
Nets
W 110-102
Away
1/3/2022
Rockets
W 133-113
Home
1/5/2022
Magic
W 116-106
Away
1/7/2022
Spurs
W 119-100
Home
1/10/2022
Rockets
W 111-91
Away
1/12/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/14/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/15/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/17/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/19/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/21/2022
Clippers
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Suns
L 133-99
Home
1/3/2022
Wizards
L 124-121
Away
1/5/2022
Pistons
W 140-111
Home
1/8/2022
Bucks
W 114-106
Home
1/10/2022
Bucks
W 103-99
Home
1/12/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/14/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/17/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/21/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/23/2022
Hawks
-
Home