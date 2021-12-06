Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (14-11) will try to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Hornets

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Hornets

    76ers vs Hornets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -5.5

    -

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. 76ers

    • The 76ers average 9.7 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Hornets allow (115.8).
    • Philadelphia has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.
    • Charlotte has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.
    • The Hornets' 115.5 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 105.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.
    • Charlotte is 12-8 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
    • Philadelphia's record is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.
    • The Hornets are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.
    • The 76ers average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
    • The Hornets are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 17.2 points and distributing 4.9 assists.
    • Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 10.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.5 PPG average.
    • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
    • The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Drummond, who averages 1.0 steal and 1.1 rejections per game.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in both rebounds and assists with 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
    • Miles Bridges counts for 20.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's team.
    • Ball is consistent from deep and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 2, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) hugs Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) after a game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and his teammates celebrate the win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy