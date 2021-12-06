Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (14-11) will try to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -5.5 -

Key Stats for Hornets vs. 76ers

The 76ers average 9.7 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Hornets allow (115.8).

Philadelphia has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Charlotte has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.

The Hornets' 115.5 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 105.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 12-8 when it scores more than 105.1 points.

Philadelphia's record is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.

The Hornets are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.

The 76ers average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 17.2 points and distributing 4.9 assists.

Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 10.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.5 PPG average.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Drummond, who averages 1.0 steal and 1.1 rejections per game.

Hornets Players to Watch