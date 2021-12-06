Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (14-11) will try to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Hornets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-5.5
-
Key Stats for Hornets vs. 76ers
- The 76ers average 9.7 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Hornets allow (115.8).
- Philadelphia has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 115.8 points.
- Charlotte has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.
- The Hornets' 115.5 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 105.1 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- Charlotte is 12-8 when it scores more than 105.1 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Hornets are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.
- The 76ers average 8.8 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
- The Hornets are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 17.2 points and distributing 4.9 assists.
- Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 10.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.5 PPG average.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Drummond, who averages 1.0 steal and 1.1 rejections per game.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in both rebounds and assists with 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
- Miles Bridges counts for 20.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's team.
- Ball is consistent from deep and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (1.0 per game).
How To Watch
December
6
2021
Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)