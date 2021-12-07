Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (14-12) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (13-11) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Hornets

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Spectrum Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. 76ers

    • The Hornets put up 9.9 more points per game (115.8) than the 76ers give up (105.9).
    • Charlotte is 12-9 when scoring more than 105.9 points.
    • When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 115.8 points, it is 12-5.
    • The 76ers' 107.0 points per game are 9.3 fewer points than the 116.3 the Hornets allow to opponents.
    • Philadelphia has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 116.3 points.
    • Charlotte's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
    • The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 24th.
    • The Hornets average 10.6 offensive boards per game, more than the 76ers by 1.8 rebounds per contest.
    • The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at sixth.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in rebounds and assists. Ball averages 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.
    • Miles Bridges leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 20.2 per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
    • Ball and Mason Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey averages 17.2 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 10.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.4 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
    • Seth Curry makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the 76ers.
    • Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle with 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

