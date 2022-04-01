Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (40-37) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (46-29) after winning five road games in a row. The contest tips at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Hornets

The 76ers put up 108.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 114.4 the Hornets give up.

Philadelphia has a 23-2 record when putting up more than 114.4 points.

Charlotte has a 22-2 record when giving up fewer than 108.9 points.

The Hornets put up an average of 114.8 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 106.8 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 33-20 when it scores more than 106.8 points.

Philadelphia's record is 41-17 when it allows fewer than 114.8 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.

Philadelphia is 37-5 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Hornets are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 45.6% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charlotte has a 28-13 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 29.4 points, grabbing 11.2 boards and dishing out 4.2 assists per game.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges sits at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 20.3 points per game. He also grabs 7.1 rebounds and dishes out 3.8 assists per game.

Mason Plumlee puts up a stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 6.5 points and 3.1 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 20.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per matchup.

Terry Rozier hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Ball (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/23/2022 Lakers W 126-121 Away 3/25/2022 Clippers W 122-97 Away 3/27/2022 Suns L 114-104 Away 3/29/2022 Bucks L 118-116 Home 3/31/2022 Pistons L 102-94 Away 4/2/2022 Hornets - Home 4/3/2022 Cavaliers - Away 4/5/2022 Pacers - Away 4/7/2022 Raptors - Away 4/9/2022 Pacers - Home 4/10/2022 Pistons - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule