Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

The Philadelphia 76ers (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (6-1) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Bulls

The 76ers record 11.1 more points per game (112.1) than the Bulls allow (101.0).

Philadelphia has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 101.0 points.

When Chicago gives up fewer than 112.1 points, it is 5-1.

The Bulls' 109.7 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 103.6 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Chicago is 4-0 when it scores more than 103.6 points.

Philadelphia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.7 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.

Philadelphia has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Bulls have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Chicago has put together a 3-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the 76ers this season is Joel Embiid, who averages 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Philadelphia's leading rebounder is Andre Drummond averaging 10.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tobias Harris and his 4.2 assists per game.

Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 2.4 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 25.6 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his stats.

The Chicago leaders in rebounding and assists are Nikola Vucevic with 10.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.1 points and 4.3 assists per game) and Zach LaVine with 4.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 25.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game).

Lonzo Ball knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.

Alex Caruso (2.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Ball (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Thunder W 115-103 Away 10/26/2021 Knicks L 112-99 Away 10/28/2021 Pistons W 110-102 Home 10/30/2021 Hawks W 122-94 Home 11/1/2021 Trail Blazers W 113-103 Home 11/3/2021 Bulls - Home 11/4/2021 Pistons - Away 11/6/2021 Bulls - Away 11/8/2021 Knicks - Home 11/9/2021 Bucks - Home 11/11/2021 Raptors - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule