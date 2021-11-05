Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Nov 4, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (7-2) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (6-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at United Center. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. 76ers

The 108.3 points per game the Bulls score are 6.0 more points than the 76ers give up (102.3).

Chicago is 4-1 when scoring more than 102.3 points.

When Philadelphia allows fewer than 108.3 points, it is 7-0.

The 76ers' 110.8 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 101.3 the Bulls give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 101.3 points, Philadelphia is 7-1.

Chicago is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.

The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 30th.

The Bulls average 7.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the 76ers grab per game (8.1).

The Bulls are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 28th.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic leads the Bulls in rebounds and assists. Vucevic averages 13.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Chicago's leading scorer is DeMar DeRozan, who tallies 27.0 points a game in addition to his 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonzo Ball, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ball, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

76ers Players to Watch