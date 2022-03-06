Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (39-25) face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Bulls

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Bulls

  • The 108.7 points per game the 76ers score are the same as the Bulls give up.
  • Philadelphia has a 23-3 record when putting up more than 110.9 points.
  • Chicago is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Bulls score 6.3 more points per game (112.5) than the 76ers allow (106.2).
  • Chicago has put together a 34-11 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.
  • Philadelphia's record is 34-10 when it gives up fewer than 112.5 points.
  • The 76ers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • Philadelphia is 29-3 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Bulls' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Chicago has compiled a 28-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who tallies 29.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan's points (28.1 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 17.9 points and adds 3.5 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine is consistent from distance and leads the Bulls with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Chicago defensively.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Timberwolves

W 133-102

Away

2/27/2022

Knicks

W 125-109

Away

3/2/2022

Knicks

W 123-108

Home

3/4/2022

Cavaliers

W 125-119

Home

3/5/2022

Heat

L 99-82

Away

3/7/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/10/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/13/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/14/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/16/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/18/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Hawks

W 112-108

Home

2/26/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-110

Home

2/28/2022

Heat

L 112-99

Away

3/3/2022

Hawks

L 130-124

Away

3/4/2022

Bucks

L 118-112

Home

3/7/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/9/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/12/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/14/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/16/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/18/2022

Suns

-

Away

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

