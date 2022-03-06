How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (39-25) face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Bulls
- The 108.7 points per game the 76ers score are the same as the Bulls give up.
- Philadelphia has a 23-3 record when putting up more than 110.9 points.
- Chicago is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Bulls score 6.3 more points per game (112.5) than the 76ers allow (106.2).
- Chicago has put together a 34-11 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 34-10 when it gives up fewer than 112.5 points.
- The 76ers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- Philadelphia is 29-3 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Bulls' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Chicago has compiled a 28-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who tallies 29.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
- Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan's points (28.1 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
- Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 17.9 points and adds 3.5 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine is consistent from distance and leads the Bulls with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Chicago defensively.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Timberwolves
W 133-102
Away
2/27/2022
Knicks
W 125-109
Away
3/2/2022
Knicks
W 123-108
Home
3/4/2022
Cavaliers
W 125-119
Home
3/5/2022
Heat
L 99-82
Away
3/7/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/10/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/13/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/14/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/16/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/18/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Hawks
W 112-108
Home
2/26/2022
Grizzlies
L 116-110
Home
2/28/2022
Heat
L 112-99
Away
3/3/2022
Hawks
L 130-124
Away
3/4/2022
Bucks
L 118-112
Home
3/7/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/9/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/12/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/14/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/16/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/18/2022
Suns
-
Away