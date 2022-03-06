Mar 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (39-25) face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (39-23) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Bulls

The 108.7 points per game the 76ers score are the same as the Bulls give up.

Philadelphia has a 23-3 record when putting up more than 110.9 points.

Chicago is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.

The Bulls score 6.3 more points per game (112.5) than the 76ers allow (106.2).

Chicago has put together a 34-11 record in games it scores more than 106.2 points.

Philadelphia's record is 34-10 when it gives up fewer than 112.5 points.

The 76ers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Philadelphia is 29-3 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Bulls' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Chicago has compiled a 28-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who tallies 29.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan's points (28.1 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 17.9 points and adds 3.5 assists per game.

Zach LaVine is consistent from distance and leads the Bulls with 2.9 made threes per game.

Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Chicago defensively.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Timberwolves W 133-102 Away 2/27/2022 Knicks W 125-109 Away 3/2/2022 Knicks W 123-108 Home 3/4/2022 Cavaliers W 125-119 Home 3/5/2022 Heat L 99-82 Away 3/7/2022 Bulls - Home 3/10/2022 Nets - Home 3/13/2022 Magic - Away 3/14/2022 Nuggets - Home 3/16/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/18/2022 Mavericks - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule