Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (41-26) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-29) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-2.5
219.5 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. 76ers
- The 76ers average just 4.7 more points per game (108.5) than the Cavaliers allow (103.8).
- Philadelphia has a 32-9 record when scoring more than 103.8 points.
- Cleveland has a 33-9 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Cavaliers put up only 0.2 more points per game (106.9) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.7).
- When it scores more than 106.7 points, Cleveland is 23-9.
- Philadelphia has a 28-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
- The 76ers average 8.6 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 rebounds less than the Cavaliers.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.9 points and 11.3 boards per game.
- Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 17.3 PPG.
- Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland's points (21.2 per game) and assists (8.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 16.1 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland is reliable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.7 per game).
