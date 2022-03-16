Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Philadelphia 76ers (41-26) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-29) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Cavaliers

76ers vs Cavaliers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-2.5

219.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. 76ers

  • The 76ers average just 4.7 more points per game (108.5) than the Cavaliers allow (103.8).
  • Philadelphia has a 32-9 record when scoring more than 103.8 points.
  • Cleveland has a 33-9 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Cavaliers put up only 0.2 more points per game (106.9) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.7).
  • When it scores more than 106.7 points, Cleveland is 23-9.
  • Philadelphia has a 28-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
  • The 76ers average 8.6 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 rebounds less than the Cavaliers.
76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.9 points and 11.3 boards per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 17.3 PPG.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland's points (21.2 per game) and assists (8.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 16.1 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland is reliable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.7 per game).

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
