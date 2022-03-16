Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Mar 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) go for a loose ball during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (41-26) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-29) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -2.5 219.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. 76ers

The 76ers average just 4.7 more points per game (108.5) than the Cavaliers allow (103.8).

Philadelphia has a 32-9 record when scoring more than 103.8 points.

Cleveland has a 33-9 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The Cavaliers put up only 0.2 more points per game (106.9) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.7).

When it scores more than 106.7 points, Cleveland is 23-9.

Philadelphia has a 28-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.9 points.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.

The 76ers average 8.6 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 rebounds less than the Cavaliers.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.9 points and 11.3 boards per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 17.3 PPG.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch