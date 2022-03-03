Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Mar 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) blocks the shot attempt of New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-25) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (37-23) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

The 108.2 points per game the 76ers put up are 5.5 more points than the Cavaliers allow (102.7).

When Philadelphia puts up more than 102.7 points, it is 33-9.

When Cleveland allows fewer than 108.2 points, it is 32-8.

The Cavaliers put up only 0.6 more points per game (106.6) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.0).

Cleveland has put together a 21-8 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.

Philadelphia's record is 27-6 when it gives up fewer than 106.6 points.

The 76ers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Philadelphia is 33-8 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 45.1% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland has compiled a 26-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who averages 29.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.5 assists per game while scoring 17.2 PPG.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland racks up 19.9 points and adds 7.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.9 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland is the most prolific from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Garland (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Celtics L 135-87 Home 2/17/2022 Bucks W 123-120 Away 2/25/2022 Timberwolves W 133-102 Away 2/27/2022 Knicks W 125-109 Away 3/2/2022 Knicks W 123-108 Home 3/4/2022 Cavaliers - Home 3/5/2022 Heat - Away 3/7/2022 Bulls - Home 3/10/2022 Nets - Home 3/13/2022 Magic - Away 3/14/2022 Nuggets - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule