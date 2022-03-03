Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) blocks the shot attempt of New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-25) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (37-23) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Cavaliers

  • The 108.2 points per game the 76ers put up are 5.5 more points than the Cavaliers allow (102.7).
  • When Philadelphia puts up more than 102.7 points, it is 33-9.
  • When Cleveland allows fewer than 108.2 points, it is 32-8.
  • The Cavaliers put up only 0.6 more points per game (106.6) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.0).
  • Cleveland has put together a 21-8 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.
  • Philadelphia's record is 27-6 when it gives up fewer than 106.6 points.
  • The 76ers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • Philadelphia is 33-8 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 45.1% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Cleveland has compiled a 26-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who averages 29.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.5 assists per game while scoring 17.2 PPG.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland racks up 19.9 points and adds 7.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.9 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland is the most prolific from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Garland (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Celtics

L 135-87

Home

2/17/2022

Bucks

W 123-120

Away

2/25/2022

Timberwolves

W 133-102

Away

2/27/2022

Knicks

W 125-109

Away

3/2/2022

Knicks

W 123-108

Home

3/4/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/5/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/7/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/10/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/13/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/14/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Hawks

L 124-116

Away

2/24/2022

Pistons

L 106-103

Away

2/26/2022

Wizards

W 92-86

Home

2/28/2022

Timberwolves

L 127-122

Home

3/2/2022

Hornets

L 119-98

Home

3/4/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/6/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/8/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/11/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/12/2022

Bulls

-

Away

3/14/2022

Clippers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

