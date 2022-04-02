Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-35) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (46-30) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -4.5 224.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. 76ers

The 76ers record 108.7 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 105.2 the Cavaliers give up.

When Philadelphia scores more than 105.2 points, it is 37-9.

Cleveland has a 35-10 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.

The Cavaliers' 107.2 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 106.7 the 76ers give up.

Cleveland has put together a 27-13 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

Philadelphia has a 32-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 29.5 points, grabbing 11.3 boards and distributing 4.2 assists per game.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch