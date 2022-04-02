Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-35) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (46-30) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Cavaliers

76ers vs Cavaliers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-4.5

224.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. 76ers

  • The 76ers record 108.7 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 105.2 the Cavaliers give up.
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 105.2 points, it is 37-9.
  • Cleveland has a 35-10 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.
  • The Cavaliers' 107.2 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 106.7 the 76ers give up.
  • Cleveland has put together a 27-13 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.
  • Philadelphia has a 32-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
  • The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.
  • The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 29.5 points, grabbing 11.3 boards and distributing 4.2 assists per game.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland's points (21.2 per game) and assists (8.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.1 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland is reliable from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.6 per game.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

hockey fans
WHL Hockey

How to Watch Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
imago1009937946h
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs. América

By Christine Brown9 minutes ago
USATSI_17982975 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch White Sox at Diamondbacks

By Phil Watson9 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after being hit in the face by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso39 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Soccer

Hatayspor Antakya vs. Adana Demirspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Soccer

Trabzonspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy