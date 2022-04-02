How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-35) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (46-30) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-4.5
224.5 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. 76ers
- The 76ers record 108.7 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 105.2 the Cavaliers give up.
- When Philadelphia scores more than 105.2 points, it is 37-9.
- Cleveland has a 35-10 record when allowing fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Cavaliers' 107.2 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 106.7 the 76ers give up.
- Cleveland has put together a 27-13 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.
- Philadelphia has a 32-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
- The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 29.5 points, grabbing 11.3 boards and distributing 4.2 assists per game.
- Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland's points (21.2 per game) and assists (8.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.1 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland is reliable from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.6 per game.
