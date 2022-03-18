Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's top scorers take the court when Joel Embiid (first, 29.9 points per game) and the Philadelphia 76ers (42-26) host Luka Doncic (fourth, 28.2) and the Dallas Mavericks (43-26) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Mavericks

The 108.7 points per game the 76ers record are 5.0 more points than the Mavericks allow (103.7).

Philadelphia is 33-9 when scoring more than 103.7 points.

When Dallas gives up fewer than 108.7 points, it is 36-13.

The Mavericks score only 0.1 fewer points per game (106.7) than the 76ers allow (106.8).

Dallas is 30-7 when it scores more than 106.8 points.

Philadelphia is 28-7 when it allows fewer than 106.7 points.

The 76ers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Philadelphia has a 35-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Mavericks have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

This season, Dallas has a 28-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.5% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Embiid, who averages 29.9 points, 11.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game.

Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (28.2 per game), rebounds (9.3 per game), and assists (8.6 per game).

Doncic makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.

Doncic (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/7/2022 Bulls W 121-106 Home 3/10/2022 Nets L 129-100 Home 3/13/2022 Magic W 116-114 Away 3/14/2022 Nuggets L 114-110 Home 3/16/2022 Cavaliers W 118-114 Away 3/18/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/20/2022 Raptors - Home 3/21/2022 Heat - Home 3/23/2022 Lakers - Away 3/25/2022 Clippers - Away 3/27/2022 Suns - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule