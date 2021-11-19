Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to score as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (8-7) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (9-5) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Nuggets

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Nuggets

    Nuggets vs 76ers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nuggets

    -7.5

    209.5 points

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. 76ers

    • The 103.6 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the 76ers allow.
    • When Denver scores more than 106.7 points, it is 3-1.
    • Philadelphia is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 103.6 points.
    • The 76ers score an average of 108.2 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 98.9 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
    • Philadelphia has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 98.9 points.
    • Denver has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.
    • The Nuggets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 30th.
    • The Nuggets average 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the 76ers grab per game (9.1).
    • The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 23rd.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.1 points, pulling down 13.8 rebounds and dishing out 6.3 assists per game.
    • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey collects 17.5 points and tacks on 4.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the 76ers' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Andre Drummond's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 7.5 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Seth Curry is the most prolific from distance for the 76ers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Philadelphia's leader in steals is Danny Green with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Drummond with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

