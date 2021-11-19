Nov 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to score as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-7) will try to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (9-5) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -7.5 209.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. 76ers

The 103.6 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the 76ers allow.

When Denver scores more than 106.7 points, it is 3-1.

Philadelphia is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 103.6 points.

The 76ers score an average of 108.2 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 98.9 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Philadelphia has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 98.9 points.

Denver has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.

The Nuggets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 30th.

The Nuggets average 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the 76ers grab per game (9.1).

The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 23rd.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.1 points, pulling down 13.8 rebounds and dishing out 6.3 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

76ers Players to Watch