Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (40-28) are up against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (41-25) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Nuggets

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Nuggets

  • The 76ers put up 108.5 points per game, equal to what the Nuggets allow.
  • Philadelphia has a 30-7 record when scoring more than 108.5 points.
  • Denver is 23-10 when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Nuggets score only 4.6 more points per game (111.1) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.5).
  • Denver has put together a 30-11 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
  • Philadelphia's record is 35-9 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
  • This season, the 76ers have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.
  • In games Philadelphia shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 31-4 overall.
  • The Nuggets' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • This season, Denver has a 31-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who tallies 29.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
  • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.1 per game), rebounds (13.8 per game), and assists (8.1 per game).
  • Will Barton is consistent from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Cavaliers

W 125-119

Home

3/5/2022

Heat

L 99-82

Away

3/7/2022

Bulls

W 121-106

Home

3/10/2022

Nets

L 129-100

Home

3/13/2022

Magic

W 116-114

Away

3/14/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/16/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/18/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/20/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/21/2022

Heat

-

Home

3/23/2022

Lakers

-

Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Pelicans

W 138-130

Home

3/7/2022

Warriors

W 131-124

Home

3/9/2022

Kings

W 106-100

Away

3/10/2022

Warriors

L 113-102

Home

3/12/2022

Raptors

L 127-115

Home

3/14/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/16/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/18/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/20/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/22/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/24/2022

Suns

-

Home

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks to pass as he is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hornets vs. Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
The Bachelor
entertainment

How to Watch The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 11

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
90DaySingleLife
entertainment

How to Watch 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 Premiere

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes vs. Senators

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) attempts to work is way through the screen of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives toward the basket in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hawks

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
nikola-jokic
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets vs. 76ers

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy