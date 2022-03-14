Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (40-28) are up against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (41-25) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

Monday, March 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Nuggets

The 76ers put up 108.5 points per game, equal to what the Nuggets allow.

Philadelphia has a 30-7 record when scoring more than 108.5 points.

Denver is 23-10 when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Nuggets score only 4.6 more points per game (111.1) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.5).

Denver has put together a 30-11 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.

Philadelphia's record is 35-9 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.

In games Philadelphia shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 31-4 overall.

The Nuggets' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

This season, Denver has a 31-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who tallies 29.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.1 per game), rebounds (13.8 per game), and assists (8.1 per game).

Will Barton is consistent from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.2 made threes per game.

Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/4/2022 Cavaliers W 125-119 Home 3/5/2022 Heat L 99-82 Away 3/7/2022 Bulls W 121-106 Home 3/10/2022 Nets L 129-100 Home 3/13/2022 Magic W 116-114 Away 3/14/2022 Nuggets - Home 3/16/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/18/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/20/2022 Raptors - Home 3/21/2022 Heat - Home 3/23/2022 Lakers - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule