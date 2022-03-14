How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (40-28) are up against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (41-25) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Nuggets
- The 76ers put up 108.5 points per game, equal to what the Nuggets allow.
- Philadelphia has a 30-7 record when scoring more than 108.5 points.
- Denver is 23-10 when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Nuggets score only 4.6 more points per game (111.1) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.5).
- Denver has put together a 30-11 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
- Philadelphia's record is 35-9 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
- This season, the 76ers have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.
- In games Philadelphia shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 31-4 overall.
- The Nuggets' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- This season, Denver has a 31-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the 76ers is Embiid, who tallies 29.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.1 per game), rebounds (13.8 per game), and assists (8.1 per game).
- Will Barton is consistent from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Cavaliers
W 125-119
Home
3/5/2022
Heat
L 99-82
Away
3/7/2022
Bulls
W 121-106
Home
3/10/2022
Nets
L 129-100
Home
3/13/2022
Magic
W 116-114
Away
3/14/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
3/16/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/18/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/20/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/21/2022
Heat
-
Home
3/23/2022
Lakers
-
Away
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Pelicans
W 138-130
Home
3/7/2022
Warriors
W 131-124
Home
3/9/2022
Kings
W 106-100
Away
3/10/2022
Warriors
L 113-102
Home
3/12/2022
Raptors
L 127-115
Home
3/14/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/16/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/18/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/20/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/22/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/24/2022
Suns
-
Home