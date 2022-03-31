How to Watch 76ers at Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 76ers look to get back into second place in the East as they travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Thursday.

The Pistons are on a three-game losing streak and the 76ers are trying to avoid the same fate here tonight. The Sixers have lost back-to-back games at a very inopportune time considering how close the Eastern Conference standings are. Both of those games came against the Suns and Bucks, elite squads. Still, there is little room for error with just seven games remaining on the schedule. The good news is that they play Detroit twice and Indiana twice before the end of the season. Look for them to come out motivated tonight. 

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their last game against the Bucks was a nailbiter where Milwaukee won 118-116. James Harden scored 32 points and Joel Embiid poured in 29 but it wasn't enough to secure the victory thanks once again to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The reigning NBA Finals MVP scored 40 points and he was even more clutch when he blocked the last shot to secure the Bucks' victory. It catapulted Milwaukee into second place, one game ahead of Philly. Look for the Sixers to gain ground tonight as the Bucks play a tough opponent, the Nets.  

The Pistons, meanwhile, are looking to avoid losing four straight. They last played the Nets losing 130-123. Detroit was leading at the half but Kevin Durant and the Nets rallied. Durant scored 40 and Kyrie Irving scored 24 now that he is able to play at home. This team can definitely pull the upset tonight especially here at home. 

