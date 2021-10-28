Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 26, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (0-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Pistons

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pistons

    • Last year, the 76ers put up 113.6 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 111.1 the Pistons gave up.
    • Philadelphia went 36-5 last season when scoring more than 111.1 points.
    • Detroit had a 20-24 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
    • The Pistons' 106.6 points per game last year were just 1.5 fewer points than the 108.1 the 76ers gave up to opponents.
    • Detroit put together a 15-16 record last season in games it scored more than 108.1 points.
    • Philadelphia's record was 28-5 when it allowed fewer than 106.6 points last season.
    • The 76ers made 47.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was the same as the Pistons allowed to their opponents.
    • Philadelphia went 29-7 when it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.
    • The Pistons shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the 76ers averaged.
    • Detroit went 15-21 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Joel Embiid tallied 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game while also scoring 14.3 points per contest.
    • Danny Green knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Simmons and Embiid were defensive standouts last season, with Simmons averaging 1.6 steals per game and Embiid collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
    • Kelly Olynyk pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Cory Joseph averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
    • Saddiq Bey hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pelicans

    W 117-97

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Nets

    L 114-109

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Thunder

    W 115-103

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Knicks

    L 112-99

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Bulls

    L 94-88

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Bulls

    L 97-82

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hawks

    L 122-104

    Away

    10/28/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

