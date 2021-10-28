Oct 26, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (0-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pistons

Last year, the 76ers put up 113.6 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 111.1 the Pistons gave up.

Philadelphia went 36-5 last season when scoring more than 111.1 points.

Detroit had a 20-24 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.

The Pistons' 106.6 points per game last year were just 1.5 fewer points than the 108.1 the 76ers gave up to opponents.

Detroit put together a 15-16 record last season in games it scored more than 108.1 points.

Philadelphia's record was 28-5 when it allowed fewer than 106.6 points last season.

The 76ers made 47.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was the same as the Pistons allowed to their opponents.

Philadelphia went 29-7 when it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Pistons shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the 76ers averaged.

Detroit went 15-21 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid tallied 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.

Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game while also scoring 14.3 points per contest.

Danny Green knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.

Simmons and Embiid were defensive standouts last season, with Simmons averaging 1.6 steals per game and Embiid collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Kelly Olynyk pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Cory Joseph averaged 3.4 assists per contest.

Saddiq Bey hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Pelicans W 117-97 Away 10/22/2021 Nets L 114-109 Home 10/24/2021 Thunder W 115-103 Away 10/26/2021 Knicks L 112-99 Away 10/28/2021 Pistons - Home 10/30/2021 Hawks - Home 11/1/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/3/2021 Bulls - Home 11/4/2021 Pistons - Away 11/6/2021 Bulls - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule