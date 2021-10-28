Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (0-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pistons
- Last year, the 76ers put up 113.6 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 111.1 the Pistons gave up.
- Philadelphia went 36-5 last season when scoring more than 111.1 points.
- Detroit had a 20-24 record last season when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Pistons' 106.6 points per game last year were just 1.5 fewer points than the 108.1 the 76ers gave up to opponents.
- Detroit put together a 15-16 record last season in games it scored more than 108.1 points.
- Philadelphia's record was 28-5 when it allowed fewer than 106.6 points last season.
- The 76ers made 47.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was the same as the Pistons allowed to their opponents.
- Philadelphia went 29-7 when it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Pistons shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the 76ers averaged.
- Detroit went 15-21 when it shot higher than 45.3% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid tallied 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game while also scoring 14.3 points per contest.
- Danny Green knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Simmons and Embiid were defensive standouts last season, with Simmons averaging 1.6 steals per game and Embiid collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Kelly Olynyk pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Cory Joseph averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
- Saddiq Bey hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pelicans
W 117-97
Away
10/22/2021
Nets
L 114-109
Home
10/24/2021
Thunder
W 115-103
Away
10/26/2021
Knicks
L 112-99
Away
10/28/2021
Pistons
-
Home
10/30/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/1/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/3/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/4/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/6/2021
Bulls
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Bulls
L 94-88
Home
10/23/2021
Bulls
L 97-82
Away
10/25/2021
Hawks
L 122-104
Away
10/28/2021
76ers
-
Away
10/30/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/31/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/2/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/4/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/5/2021
Nets
-
Home
