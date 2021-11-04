Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (6-2) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. 76ers
- The Pistons score 7.8 fewer points per game (95.1) than the 76ers allow (102.9).
- Detroit has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 102.9 points.
- The 76ers put up an average of 111.0 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 108.6 the Pistons give up.
- Philadelphia has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.
- Detroit's record is 1-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
- The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 28th.
- The Pistons average 11.6 offensive boards per game, more than the 76ers by 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons scoring leader is Jerami Grant, who averages 16.8 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
- Saddiq Bey leads Detroit in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Killian Hayes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.
- The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Bey, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
- Grant is Detroit's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers' Joel Embiid racks up enough points (20.6 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.0 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game.
- Seth Curry is the most prolific from distance for the 76ers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Matisse Thybulle (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Embiid (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
November
4
2021
Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)