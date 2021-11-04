Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (6-2) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. 76ers

    • The Pistons score 7.8 fewer points per game (95.1) than the 76ers allow (102.9).
    • Detroit has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 102.9 points.
    • The 76ers put up an average of 111.0 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 108.6 the Pistons give up.
    • Philadelphia has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.
    • Detroit's record is 1-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 28th.
    • The Pistons average 11.6 offensive boards per game, more than the 76ers by 4.3 rebounds per contest.
    • The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • The Pistons scoring leader is Jerami Grant, who averages 16.8 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
    • Saddiq Bey leads Detroit in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Killian Hayes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.
    • The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Bey, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
    • Grant is Detroit's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers' Joel Embiid racks up enough points (20.6 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.0 points and tacks on 2.6 assists per game.
    • Seth Curry is the most prolific from distance for the 76ers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Matisse Thybulle (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Philadelphia while Embiid (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) struggle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and center Christian Wood (35) defend during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) makes a three point basket over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA;Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy