The Philadelphia 76ers (6-2) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 4, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Key Stats for Pistons vs. 76ers

The Pistons score 7.8 fewer points per game (95.1) than the 76ers allow (102.9).

Detroit has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 102.9 points.

The 76ers put up an average of 111.0 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 108.6 the Pistons give up.

Philadelphia has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.

Detroit's record is 1-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.

The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 28th.

The Pistons average 11.6 offensive boards per game, more than the 76ers by 4.3 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons scoring leader is Jerami Grant, who averages 16.8 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Saddiq Bey leads Detroit in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Killian Hayes leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.

The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Bey, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.

Grant is Detroit's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

76ers Players to Watch