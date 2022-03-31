Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) hugs Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in front of Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) after their game at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Pistons 130-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (20-56) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (46-29) on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Pistons

76ers vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-9.5

223.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. 76ers

  • The 108.9 points per game the 76ers record are the same as the Pistons allow.
  • Philadelphia is 27-3 when scoring more than 112.3 points.
  • Detroit has a 12-16 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Pistons' 104.5 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 106.8 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • Detroit is 15-18 when it scores more than 106.8 points.
  • Philadelphia's record is 26-7 when it gives up fewer than 104.5 points.
  • The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.
  • The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
  • The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Joel Embiid, who puts up 29.9 points, 11.4 boards and 4.3 assists per game.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham scores 17.4 points and adds 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.4 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is reliable from deep and leads the Pistons with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
