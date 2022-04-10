Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (50-31) face the Detroit Pistons (23-58) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pistons
- The 109.8 points per game the 76ers put up are the same as the Pistons give up.
- When Philadelphia scores more than 112.5 points, it is 30-4.
- When Detroit gives up fewer than 109.8 points, it is 14-18.
- The Pistons score an average of 104.8 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 107.3 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Detroit has put together a 17-16 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
- Philadelphia is 26-8 when it gives up fewer than 104.8 points.
- The 76ers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Philadelphia is 36-5 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Pistons are shooting 43% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 45.8% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Detroit has a 12-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.8% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who averages 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
- Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 17.4 PPG scoring average.
- Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham's points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
- Saddiq Bey hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Hornets
W 144-114
Home
4/3/2022
Cavaliers
W 112-108
Away
4/5/2022
Pacers
W 131-122
Away
4/7/2022
Raptors
L 119-114
Away
4/9/2022
Pacers
W 133-120
Home
4/10/2022
Pistons
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/31/2022
76ers
W 102-94
Home
4/1/2022
Thunder
W 110-101
Away
4/3/2022
Pacers
W 121-117
Away
4/6/2022
Mavericks
L 131-113
Home
4/8/2022
Bucks
L 131-101
Home
4/10/2022
76ers
-
Away
How To Watch
April
10
2022
Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
