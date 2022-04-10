Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots a free throw in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (50-31) face the Detroit Pistons (23-58) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Pistons

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pistons

  • The 109.8 points per game the 76ers put up are the same as the Pistons give up.
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 112.5 points, it is 30-4.
  • When Detroit gives up fewer than 109.8 points, it is 14-18.
  • The Pistons score an average of 104.8 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 107.3 the 76ers allow to opponents.
  • Detroit has put together a 17-16 record in games it scores more than 107.3 points.
  • Philadelphia is 26-8 when it gives up fewer than 104.8 points.
  • The 76ers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
  • Philadelphia is 36-5 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Pistons are shooting 43% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 45.8% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Detroit has a 12-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who averages 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
  • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 17.4 PPG scoring average.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham's points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Hornets

W 144-114

Home

4/3/2022

Cavaliers

W 112-108

Away

4/5/2022

Pacers

W 131-122

Away

4/7/2022

Raptors

L 119-114

Away

4/9/2022

Pacers

W 133-120

Home

4/10/2022

Pistons

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/31/2022

76ers

W 102-94

Home

4/1/2022

Thunder

W 110-101

Away

4/3/2022

Pacers

W 121-117

Away

4/6/2022

Mavericks

L 131-113

Home

4/8/2022

Bucks

L 131-101

Home

4/10/2022

76ers

-

Away

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
