Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (15-2) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -10.5 217 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. 76ers

The Warriors record 114.2 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 105.6 the 76ers allow.

When Golden State scores more than 105.6 points, it is 12-0.

Philadelphia is 10-3 when allowing fewer than 114.2 points.

The 76ers put up an average of 107.7 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 101.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Philadelphia has put together a 10-5 record in games it scores more than 101.1 points.

Golden State is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.

The Warriors are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.

The Warriors grab an average of 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, more than the 76ers by 1.2 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.9 rebounds and distributes 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 7.8 points per contest.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 28.4 per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.4 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch