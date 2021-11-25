Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (15-2) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Warriors

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Warriors

    Warriors vs 76ers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -10.5

    217 points

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. 76ers

    • The Warriors record 114.2 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 105.6 the 76ers allow.
    • When Golden State scores more than 105.6 points, it is 12-0.
    • Philadelphia is 10-3 when allowing fewer than 114.2 points.
    • The 76ers put up an average of 107.7 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 101.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.
    • Philadelphia has put together a 10-5 record in games it scores more than 101.1 points.
    • Golden State is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.
    • The Warriors are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
    • The Warriors grab an average of 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, more than the 76ers by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
    • The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.9 rebounds and distributes 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 7.8 points per contest.
    • Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 28.4 per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.4 threes per game.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey's points (18.7 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
    • Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.3 points and adds 2.3 assists per game.
    • Seth Curry is dependable from deep and leads the 76ers with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Drummond with 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. TCU

    31 minutes ago
    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators vs. Sharks

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    TCU vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Kings

    1 hour ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Warriors

    1 hour ago
    Hockey Fans
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes at Kraken

    1 hour ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy