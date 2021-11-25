Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (15-2) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (10-8) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-10.5
217 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. 76ers
- The Warriors record 114.2 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 105.6 the 76ers allow.
- When Golden State scores more than 105.6 points, it is 12-0.
- Philadelphia is 10-3 when allowing fewer than 114.2 points.
- The 76ers put up an average of 107.7 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 101.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia has put together a 10-5 record in games it scores more than 101.1 points.
- Golden State is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Warriors are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
- The Warriors grab an average of 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, more than the 76ers by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
- The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.9 rebounds and distributes 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 7.8 points per contest.
- Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 28.4 per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.4 threes per game.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey's points (18.7 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
- Andre Drummond is at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.3 points and adds 2.3 assists per game.
- Seth Curry is dependable from deep and leads the 76ers with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Drummond with 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
