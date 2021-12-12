Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after losing control of the ball during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (21-4) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (14-12) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Warriors

The Warriors record 113.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 106.4 the 76ers give up.

Golden State is 15-1 when scoring more than 106.4 points.

When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 113.2 points, it is 13-3.

The 76ers' 106.7 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 100.3 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 100.3 points, Philadelphia is 13-6.

Golden State is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.7 points.

The Warriors are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Golden State has a 16-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The 76ers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

This season, Philadelphia has a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.3% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.0 boards and distributes 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.0 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.5 per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers' Tyrese Maxey averages enough points (16.5 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Andre Drummond's stat line of 9.7 rebounds, 6.2 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.

Seth Curry makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the 76ers.

Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle with 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Suns L 104-96 Away 12/3/2021 Suns W 118-96 Home 12/4/2021 Spurs L 112-107 Home 12/6/2021 Magic W 126-95 Home 12/8/2021 Trail Blazers W 104-94 Home 12/11/2021 76ers - Away 12/13/2021 Pacers - Away 12/14/2021 Knicks - Away 12/17/2021 Celtics - Away 12/18/2021 Raptors - Away 12/20/2021 Kings - Home

76ers Upcoming Schedule