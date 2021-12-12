Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (21-4) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (14-12) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Warriors
- The Warriors record 113.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 106.4 the 76ers give up.
- Golden State is 15-1 when scoring more than 106.4 points.
- When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 113.2 points, it is 13-3.
- The 76ers' 106.7 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 100.3 the Warriors give up.
- When it scores more than 100.3 points, Philadelphia is 13-6.
- Golden State is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.7 points.
- The Warriors are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Golden State has a 16-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The 76ers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- This season, Philadelphia has a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.3% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.0 boards and distributes 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.0 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.5 per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers' Tyrese Maxey averages enough points (16.5 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Andre Drummond's stat line of 9.7 rebounds, 6.2 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
- Seth Curry makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the 76ers.
- Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle with 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
11/30/2021
Suns
L 104-96
Away
12/3/2021
Suns
W 118-96
Home
12/4/2021
Spurs
L 112-107
Home
12/6/2021
Magic
W 126-95
Home
12/8/2021
Trail Blazers
W 104-94
Home
12/11/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/13/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/14/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/17/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/18/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/20/2021
Kings
-
Home
76ers Upcoming Schedule
12/1/2021
Celtics
L 88-87
Away
12/3/2021
Hawks
W 98-96
Away
12/6/2021
Hornets
W 127-124
Away
12/8/2021
Hornets
W 110-106
Away
12/9/2021
Jazz
L 118-96
Home
12/11/2021
Warriors
-
Home
12/13/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/15/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/16/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/19/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/20/2021
Celtics
-
Away
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
