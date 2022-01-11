Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) battle for a rebound during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) battle for a rebound during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (22-16) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (11-30) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Rockets

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Rockets

76ers vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-10.5

226.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. 76ers

  • The 76ers score 9.1 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Rockets give up (116.5).
  • Philadelphia is 6-1 when scoring more than 116.5 points.
  • Houston has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Rockets' 107.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers allow.
  • Houston has put together a 10-10 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.
  • Philadelphia has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.9 points.
  • The Rockets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
  • The 76ers average 8.4 offensive rebounds per game, 1.4 rebounds less than the Rockets.
  • The Rockets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 26.8 points and 10.7 boards per game.
  • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 16.8 PPG scoring average.
  • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 17.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Eric Gordon's assist statline paces Houston; he records 3.4 assists per game.
  • Gordon is the top scorer from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Avalanche

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) celebrates his overtime goal with center Alex Newhook (18) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nazem Kadri (91) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) battle for a rebound during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) compete for a loose ball during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
David Annie 90 Day
entertainment

How to Watch David & Annie: After the 90 Days Series Premiere

2 minutes ago
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) in the second half the NCAA Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6. Cotton Bowl Cincinnati Bearcats Alabama Crimson Tide Ac 434
College Football

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) celebrate Cook's touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Alabama vs. Georgia: CFP National Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 1/10/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy