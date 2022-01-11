Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) battle for a rebound during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (22-16) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (11-30) on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -10.5 226.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. 76ers

The 76ers score 9.1 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Rockets give up (116.5).

Philadelphia is 6-1 when scoring more than 116.5 points.

Houston has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 107.4 points.

The Rockets' 107.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers allow.

Houston has put together a 10-10 record in games it scores more than 106.0 points.

Philadelphia has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.9 points.

The Rockets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

The 76ers average 8.4 offensive rebounds per game, 1.4 rebounds less than the Rockets.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 26.8 points and 10.7 boards per game.

Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 16.8 PPG scoring average.

Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

