Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) stare each other down during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (10-26) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Rockets

    • Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Rockets

    • The 76ers score 8.8 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Rockets allow (114.9).
    • When Philadelphia puts up more than 114.9 points, it is 5-1.
    • Houston is 3-5 when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.
    • The Rockets score just 1.2 more points per game (107.1) than the 76ers give up (105.9).
    • Houston has put together a 9-13 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
    • Philadelphia is 17-4 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The 76ers make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
    • In games Philadelphia shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 14-2 overall.
    • The Rockets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 45.1% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Houston is 9-10 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.5 per contest to go with 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    • Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.4 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.
    • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.5 per game. He also averages 14.6 points per game and tacks on 1.7 rebounds per game.
    • Gordon is dependable from distance and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/20/2021

    Celtics

    W 108-103

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hawks

    L 98-96

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Wizards

    W 117-96

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Raptors

    W 114-109

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Nets

    W 110-102

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Magic

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Heat

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Pacers

    L 118-106

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Hornets

    L 123-99

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Lakers

    L 132-123

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Heat

    L 120-110

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Nuggets

    L 124-111

    Home

    1/3/2022

    76ers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

