Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) stare each other down during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (10-26) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Rockets

The 76ers score 8.8 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Rockets allow (114.9).

When Philadelphia puts up more than 114.9 points, it is 5-1.

Houston is 3-5 when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.

The Rockets score just 1.2 more points per game (107.1) than the 76ers give up (105.9).

Houston has put together a 9-13 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.

Philadelphia is 17-4 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.

The 76ers make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

In games Philadelphia shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 14-2 overall.

The Rockets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 45.1% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 9-10 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.5 per contest to go with 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.4 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.

Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.5 per game. He also averages 14.6 points per game and tacks on 1.7 rebounds per game.

Gordon is dependable from distance and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.

Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Celtics W 108-103 Away 12/23/2021 Hawks L 98-96 Home 12/26/2021 Wizards W 117-96 Away 12/28/2021 Raptors W 114-109 Away 12/30/2021 Nets W 110-102 Away 1/3/2022 Rockets - Home 1/5/2022 Magic - Away 1/7/2022 Spurs - Home 1/12/2022 Hornets - Home 1/14/2022 Celtics - Home 1/15/2022 Heat - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule