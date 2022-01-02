Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (10-26) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Rockets
- The 76ers score 8.8 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Rockets allow (114.9).
- When Philadelphia puts up more than 114.9 points, it is 5-1.
- Houston is 3-5 when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.
- The Rockets score just 1.2 more points per game (107.1) than the 76ers give up (105.9).
- Houston has put together a 9-13 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
- Philadelphia is 17-4 when it allows fewer than 107.1 points.
- The 76ers make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- In games Philadelphia shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 14-2 overall.
- The Rockets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 45.1% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- Houston is 9-10 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers scoring leader is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.5 per contest to go with 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.4 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.
- Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.5 per game. He also averages 14.6 points per game and tacks on 1.7 rebounds per game.
- Gordon is dependable from distance and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Celtics
W 108-103
Away
12/23/2021
Hawks
L 98-96
Home
12/26/2021
Wizards
W 117-96
Away
12/28/2021
Raptors
W 114-109
Away
12/30/2021
Nets
W 110-102
Away
1/3/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/5/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/7/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/12/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/14/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/15/2022
Heat
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Pacers
L 118-106
Away
12/27/2021
Hornets
L 123-99
Away
12/28/2021
Lakers
L 132-123
Home
12/31/2021
Heat
L 120-110
Home
1/1/2022
Nuggets
L 124-111
Home
1/3/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/5/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/7/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/9/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/12/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/14/2022
Kings
-
Away