How to Watch the Philadelphia 76ers Online

Joel Embiid and the 76ers will look to take the next step and make an NBA Finals run in 2021-22.

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a rough ending to their 2020-21 NBA season when they fell to the Atlanta Hawks in seven games in the playoffs. Ben Simmons struggled mightily and many believe he will be traded either before the start of the season or at least before the trade deadline. Joel Embiid, however, isn't going anywhere and will be the centerpiece moving forward.

No matter what happens with Simmons, the 76ers feel very good about the roster they have put together.

Outside of Embiid, who is one of the top superstars in the NBA, the 76ers have Simmons (for now), Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Andre Drummond and plenty of other supporting role players. Being able to add Drummond and keep Green this offseason in free agency was a huge step in the right direction for Philadelphia.

During the 2020-21 NBA season, the 76ers finished with a 49-23 record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, they once again fumbled the ball in the postseason.

Doc Rivers and company have to figure out how to keep their success rolling into the playoffs this season. There is no question that the 76ers will be viewed as one of the top contenders in the East heading into this year. From a talent perspective, the 76ers should be a favorite to make an NBA Finals run.

However, the uncertainty surrounding the future of Simmons could hurt the 76ers. They need to either figure things out with him or trade him. It's time to stop being stuck in the middle, both on the court and off the court.

Philadelphia is going to be a highly entertaining team to watch this season. Embiid is a dominant superstar and the 76ers have a good team on both sides of the ball around him. You won't want to miss watching them play this season.

Make sure to tune in to see if the 76ers are able to make the leap into legitimate NBA Finals contention.

