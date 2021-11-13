Nov 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) defends the drive of Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-5) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -3.5 214 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. 76ers

The 108.5 points per game the Pacers record are only 3.7 more points than the 76ers allow (104.8).

When Indiana totals more than 104.8 points, it is 3-4.

Philadelphia is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The 76ers put up just 1.4 more points per game (109.6) than the Pacers give up (108.2).

When it scores more than 108.2 points, Philadelphia is 7-3.

Indiana has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.6 points.

The Pacers are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 30th.

The Pacers grab an average of 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the 76ers by 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 16th.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers leader in points and rebounds is Domantas Sabonis, who scores 18.3 points and grabs 11.2 boards per game.

Indiana's best passer is T.J. McConnell, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 10.5 PPG scoring average.

Chris Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch