How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (8-5) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-3.5
214 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. 76ers
- The 108.5 points per game the Pacers record are only 3.7 more points than the 76ers allow (104.8).
- When Indiana totals more than 104.8 points, it is 3-4.
- Philadelphia is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
- The 76ers put up just 1.4 more points per game (109.6) than the Pacers give up (108.2).
- When it scores more than 108.2 points, Philadelphia is 7-3.
- Indiana has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Pacers are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 30th.
- The Pacers grab an average of 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the 76ers by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
- The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 16th.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers leader in points and rebounds is Domantas Sabonis, who scores 18.3 points and grabs 11.2 boards per game.
- Indiana's best passer is T.J. McConnell, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 10.5 PPG scoring average.
- Chris Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Sabonis and Myles Turner lead Indiana on the defensive end, with Sabonis leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Turner in blocks averaging 3.2 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers' Tyrese Maxey puts up enough points (17.1 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Andre Drummond grabs 11.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.3 points per game and adds 2.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
- Seth Curry is the top scorer from deep for the 76ers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks is Drummond with 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
How To Watch
Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
