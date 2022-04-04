Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Apr 3, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-53) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (47-30) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Pacers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -13 -

Key Stats for Pacers vs. 76ers

The 76ers put up 5.0 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Pacers allow (114.2).

Philadelphia has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 114.2 points.

Indiana is 15-12 when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.

The Pacers average only 4.2 more points per game (111.0) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (106.8).

Indiana is 22-26 when it scores more than 106.8 points.

Philadelphia is 39-11 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

The 76ers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 18th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 2.7 rebounds less than the Pacers.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank seventh.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Joel Embiid, who averages 29.5 points, 11.3 boards and 4.2 assists per game.

Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch