Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-41) will look to LeBron James (first in NBA, 30.0 points per game) when they try to knock off Joel Embiid (second in league, 29.8) and the Philadelphia 76ers (44-27) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Staples Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -9.5 227.5 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. 76ers

The 108.5 points per game the 76ers average are 5.6 fewer points than the Lakers give up (114.1).

Philadelphia has a 21-1 record when putting up more than 114.1 points.

Los Angeles is 16-10 when giving up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Lakers put up an average of 111.5 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 106.5 the 76ers give up.

Los Angeles has put together a 25-21 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.

Philadelphia is 37-10 when it allows fewer than 111.5 points.

The 76ers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 19th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Lakers.

The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 22nd.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Embiid, who puts up 29.8 points, 11.3 boards and 4.3 assists per game.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch