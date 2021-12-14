Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (15-12) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (16-11) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Grizzlies

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Grizzlies

    76ers vs Grizzlies Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -4

    209.5 points

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. 76ers

    • The 76ers score only 3.4 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Grizzlies give up (109.9).
    • Philadelphia has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.
    • Memphis has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.
    • The Grizzlies score an average of 110.4 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 105.9 the 76ers allow to opponents.
    • Memphis is 12-3 when it scores more than 105.9 points.
    • Philadelphia's record is 14-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.
    • The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.
    • The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 4.4 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 16.4 points and distributing 4.6 assists.
    • Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 9.7 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.
    • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Jaren Jackson Jr. racks up 16.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Grizzlies.
    • Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with 4.3 per game.
    • Desmond Bane is reliable from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jackson with 1.9 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

