Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-12) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (16-11) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -4 209.5 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. 76ers

The 76ers score only 3.4 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Grizzlies give up (109.9).

Philadelphia has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Memphis has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.

The Grizzlies score an average of 110.4 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 105.9 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Memphis is 12-3 when it scores more than 105.9 points.

Philadelphia's record is 14-2 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.

The 76ers average 8.5 offensive boards per game, 4.4 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 16.4 points and distributing 4.6 assists.

Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 9.7 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.

Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch