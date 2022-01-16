Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Jan 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum (0) passes the ball with Philadelphia 76ers power forward Tobias Harris (12) and Philadelphia 76ers small forward Georges Niang (20) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defending during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (27-15) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (24-17) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4 211.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. 76ers

The Heat average 109.0 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 105.5 the 76ers give up.

When Miami totals more than 105.5 points, it is 23-5.

Philadelphia is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 109.0 points.

The 76ers score an average of 107.3 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 104.2 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 104.2 points, Philadelphia is 18-7.

Miami is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.3 points.

The Heat are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 30th.

The Heat average 10.9 offensive boards per game, more than the 76ers by 2.5 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at sixth.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Omer Yurtseven averaging 6.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 8.3 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

76ers Players to Watch