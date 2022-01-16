Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (27-15) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (24-17) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-4
211.5 points
Key Stats for Heat vs. 76ers
- The Heat average 109.0 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 105.5 the 76ers give up.
- When Miami totals more than 105.5 points, it is 23-5.
- Philadelphia is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 109.0 points.
- The 76ers score an average of 107.3 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 104.2 the Heat give up.
- When it scores more than 104.2 points, Philadelphia is 18-7.
- Miami is 20-6 when it gives up fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Heat are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 30th.
- The Heat average 10.9 offensive boards per game, more than the 76ers by 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at sixth.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.8 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Omer Yurtseven averaging 6.6 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 8.3 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid is atop nearly all of the 76ers' leaderboards by putting up 27.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
- Seth Curry is the top shooter from the three-point line for the 76ers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Embiid (1.4 per game).
