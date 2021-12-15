Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (16-12) play the Philadelphia 76ers (15-13) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Heat
- The 76ers average only 1.9 more points per game (106.0) than the Heat give up (104.1).
- Philadelphia is 9-6 when scoring more than 104.1 points.
- When Miami allows fewer than 106.0 points, it is 14-5.
- The Heat score an average of 107.1 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 106.6 the 76ers allow.
- When it scores more than 106.6 points, Miami is 13-3.
- Philadelphia's record is 14-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.
- The 76ers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- Philadelphia has a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Heat's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- This season, Miami has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the 76ers is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 16.7 points and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.
- Andre Drummond leads Philadelphia in rebounding, pulling down 9.7 boards per game while also scoring 6.3 points a contest.
- Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Drummond leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro scores 20.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.
- Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.0 per game.
- Duncan Robinson makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
- Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.6 per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Hornets
W 127-124
Away
12/8/2021
Hornets
W 110-106
Away
12/9/2021
Jazz
L 118-96
Home
12/11/2021
Warriors
W 102-93
Home
12/13/2021
Grizzlies
L 126-91
Away
12/15/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/16/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/19/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/20/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/23/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/26/2021
Wizards
-
Away
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Bucks
L 124-102
Away
12/6/2021
Grizzlies
L 105-90
Home
12/8/2021
Bucks
W 113-104
Home
12/11/2021
Bulls
W 118-92
Home
12/13/2021
Cavaliers
L 105-94
Away
12/15/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/17/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/19/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/21/2021
Pacers
-
Home
12/23/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/26/2021
Magic
-
Home