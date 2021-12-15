Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) and guard Tyler Herro (14) defend Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) and guard Tyler Herro (14) defend Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (16-12) play the Philadelphia 76ers (15-13) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Heat

    • The 76ers average only 1.9 more points per game (106.0) than the Heat give up (104.1).
    • Philadelphia is 9-6 when scoring more than 104.1 points.
    • When Miami allows fewer than 106.0 points, it is 14-5.
    • The Heat score an average of 107.1 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 106.6 the 76ers allow.
    • When it scores more than 106.6 points, Miami is 13-3.
    • Philadelphia's record is 14-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The 76ers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
    • Philadelphia has a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
    • The Heat's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
    • This season, Miami has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the 76ers is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 16.7 points and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.
    • Andre Drummond leads Philadelphia in rebounding, pulling down 9.7 boards per game while also scoring 6.3 points a contest.
    • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Drummond leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro scores 20.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.0 per game.
    • Duncan Robinson makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.6 per game.

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Hornets

    W 127-124

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Hornets

    W 110-106

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Jazz

    L 118-96

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Warriors

    W 102-93

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 126-91

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Bucks

    L 124-102

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 105-90

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bucks

    W 113-104

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bulls

    W 118-92

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 105-94

    Away

    12/15/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Blackhawks

    37 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) moves to the basket defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    37 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    37 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) beats Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) to a rebound in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    37 seconds ago
    giannis bucks
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Bucks

    37 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) and guard Tyler Herro (14) defend Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    37 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    37 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) and guard Tyler Herro (14) defend Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    37 seconds ago
    pelicans
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Thunder

    37 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy