Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

The Miami Heat (16-12) play the Philadelphia 76ers (15-13) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Heat

The 76ers average only 1.9 more points per game (106.0) than the Heat give up (104.1).

Philadelphia is 9-6 when scoring more than 104.1 points.

When Miami allows fewer than 106.0 points, it is 14-5.

The Heat score an average of 107.1 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 106.6 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Miami is 13-3.

Philadelphia's record is 14-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.

The 76ers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Philadelphia has a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Heat's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

This season, Miami has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the 76ers is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 16.7 points and dishes out 4.7 assists per game.

Andre Drummond leads Philadelphia in rebounding, pulling down 9.7 boards per game while also scoring 6.3 points a contest.

Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Drummond leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro scores 20.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 8.0 per game.

Duncan Robinson makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin with 0.6 per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Hornets W 127-124 Away 12/8/2021 Hornets W 110-106 Away 12/9/2021 Jazz L 118-96 Home 12/11/2021 Warriors W 102-93 Home 12/13/2021 Grizzlies L 126-91 Away 12/15/2021 Heat - Home 12/16/2021 Nets - Away 12/19/2021 Pelicans - Home 12/20/2021 Celtics - Away 12/23/2021 Hawks - Home 12/26/2021 Wizards - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule