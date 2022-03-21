Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Mar 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr (33) dive for a loose ball in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (47-24) face the Philadelphia 76ers (43-27) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Heat

The Heat average only 3.0 more points per game (109.5) than the 76ers give up (106.5).

Miami has a 37-8 record when putting up more than 106.5 points.

When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 109.5 points, it is 35-10.

The 76ers average just 3.6 more points per game (108.4) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (104.8).

Philadelphia is 34-9 when it scores more than 104.8 points.

Miami has a 37-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Miami has a 37-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The 76ers' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

This season, Philadelphia has a 37-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.4% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 21.1 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid has the top spot on the 76ers leaderboards for scoring (29.8 per game), rebounds (11.3 per game), and assists (4.3 per game).

Georges Niang is consistent from deep and leads the 76ers with 2.1 made threes per game.

Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Embiid with 1.4 per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/9/2022 Suns L 111-90 Home 3/11/2022 Cavaliers W 117-105 Home 3/12/2022 Timberwolves L 113-104 Home 3/15/2022 Pistons W 105-98 Home 3/18/2022 Thunder W 120-108 Home 3/21/2022 76ers - Away 3/23/2022 Warriors - Home 3/25/2022 Knicks - Home 3/26/2022 Nets - Home 3/28/2022 Kings - Home 3/30/2022 Celtics - Away

76ers Upcoming Schedule