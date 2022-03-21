Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (47-24) face the Philadelphia 76ers (43-27) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Heat
- The Heat average only 3.0 more points per game (109.5) than the 76ers give up (106.5).
- Miami has a 37-8 record when putting up more than 106.5 points.
- When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 109.5 points, it is 35-10.
- The 76ers average just 3.6 more points per game (108.4) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (104.8).
- Philadelphia is 34-9 when it scores more than 104.8 points.
- Miami has a 37-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Heat are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Miami has a 37-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The 76ers' 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- This season, Philadelphia has a 37-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.4% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 21.1 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid has the top spot on the 76ers leaderboards for scoring (29.8 per game), rebounds (11.3 per game), and assists (4.3 per game).
- Georges Niang is consistent from deep and leads the 76ers with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Philadelphia's leader in steals is Matisse Thybulle with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Embiid with 1.4 per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Suns
L 111-90
Home
3/11/2022
Cavaliers
W 117-105
Home
3/12/2022
Timberwolves
L 113-104
Home
3/15/2022
Pistons
W 105-98
Home
3/18/2022
Thunder
W 120-108
Home
3/21/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/23/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/25/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/26/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/28/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/30/2022
Celtics
-
Away
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Magic
W 116-114
Away
3/14/2022
Nuggets
L 114-110
Home
3/16/2022
Cavaliers
W 118-114
Away
3/18/2022
Mavericks
W 111-101
Home
3/20/2022
Raptors
L 93-88
Home
3/21/2022
Heat
-
Home
3/23/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/25/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/27/2022
Suns
-
Away
3/29/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/31/2022
Pistons
-
Away
How To Watch
March
21
2022
Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
