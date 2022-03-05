Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) goes in for a shot in front of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat (42-22) will look to beat the No. 2 team in the conference, the Philadelphia 76ers (38-23). The teams play Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Heat

76ers vs Heat Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-1

-

Key Stats for Heat vs. 76ers

  • The 76ers put up only 3.5 more points per game (108.5) than the Heat give up (105.0).
  • When Philadelphia totals more than 105.0 points, it is 29-7.
  • Miami has a 32-7 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Heat's 109.7 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers allow.
  • Miami is 34-8 when it scores more than 106.0 points.
  • Philadelphia has a 33-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.7 points.
  • The 76ers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 15th.
  • The 76ers average 8.4 offensive rebounds per game, 2.1 rebounds less than the Heat.
  • The 76ers are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 11th.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 29.2 points and pulls down 10.9 boards per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.4 per game while also scoring 17.0 points per contest.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro scores 20.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.
  • The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 6.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).
  • Duncan Robinson is the most prolific from deep for the Heat, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Lowry (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

