Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

May 10, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) puts up a shot around Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half in game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Miami Heat. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Heat

The 76ers score 109.9 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 105.6 the Heat allow.

When Philadelphia totals more than 105.6 points, it is 41-10.

When Miami gives up fewer than 109.9 points, it is 43-8.

The Heat score only 2.7 more points per game (110) than the 76ers give up to opponents (107.3).

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Miami is 40-9.

Philadelphia is 39-11 when it gives up fewer than 110 points.

The 76ers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Heat allow to opponents.

Philadelphia has a 43-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Heat's 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (45.8%).

Miami has compiled a 42-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 30.6 points and grabs 11.7 boards per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 17.5 points per contest.

Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro racks up 20.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.

Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per matchup.

Duncan Robinson knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.

Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Heat L 106-92 Away 5/4/2022 Heat L 119-103 Away 5/6/2022 Heat W 99-79 Home 5/8/2022 Heat W 116-108 Home 5/10/2022 Heat L 120-85 Away 5/12/2022 Heat - Home

Heat Upcoming Schedule