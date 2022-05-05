May 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives the ball around Philadelphia 76ers center DeAndre Jordan (9) during first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Miami Heat. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Heat

The 76ers score only 4.3 more points per game (109.9) than the Heat give up (105.6).

Philadelphia has a 41-10 record when scoring more than 105.6 points.

Miami is 43-8 when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Heat score just 2.7 more points per game (110.0) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (107.3).

When it scores more than 107.3 points, Miami is 40-9.

Philadelphia has a 39-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.0 points.

The 76ers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Philadelphia is 43-10 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Heat have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 45.8% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Miami has put together a 42-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 30.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 17.5 points per contest.

Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.7 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.3 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).

Duncan Robinson hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.

Lowry (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Dedmon (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Raptors L 110-102 Away 4/25/2022 Raptors L 103-88 Home 4/28/2022 Raptors W 132-97 Away 5/2/2022 Heat L 106-92 Away 5/4/2022 Heat L 119-103 Away 5/6/2022 Heat - Home 5/8/2022 Heat - Home

Heat Upcoming Schedule