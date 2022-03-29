How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (46-28) will look to Giannis Antetokounmpo (third in NBA, 29.7 points per game) when they try to knock off Joel Embiid (second in league, 29.9) and the Philadelphia 76ers (46-28) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Bucks
- The 76ers put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Bucks allow (111.2).
- Philadelphia has a 27-2 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.
- Milwaukee is 23-6 when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Bucks score 8.3 more points per game (114.9) than the 76ers give up (106.6).
- Milwaukee has put together a 43-11 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
- Philadelphia is 41-16 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.
- The 76ers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Philadelphia has a 39-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Bucks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 45.5% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- Milwaukee is 37-3 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Embiid, who accumulates 29.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dispensing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.4 PPG.
- Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo has the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he dishes out 6.7 assists per game.
- Khris Middleton makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.4 per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Raptors
L 93-88
Home
3/21/2022
Heat
W 113-106
Home
3/23/2022
Lakers
W 126-121
Away
3/25/2022
Clippers
W 122-97
Away
3/27/2022
Suns
L 114-104
Away
3/29/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/31/2022
Pistons
-
Away
4/2/2022
Hornets
-
Home
4/3/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
4/5/2022
Pacers
-
Away
4/7/2022
Raptors
-
Away
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Kings
W 135-126
Away
3/19/2022
Timberwolves
L 138-119
Away
3/22/2022
Bulls
W 126-98
Home
3/24/2022
Wizards
W 114-102
Home
3/26/2022
Grizzlies
L 127-102
Away
3/29/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/31/2022
Nets
-
Away
4/1/2022
Clippers
-
Home
4/3/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/5/2022
Bulls
-
Away
4/7/2022
Celtics
-
Home