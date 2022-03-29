Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) moves to the basket agianst Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (46-28) will look to Giannis Antetokounmpo (third in NBA, 29.7 points per game) when they try to knock off Joel Embiid (second in league, 29.9) and the Philadelphia 76ers (46-28) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Bucks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Bucks

  • The 76ers put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (108.8) than the Bucks allow (111.2).
  • Philadelphia has a 27-2 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.
  • Milwaukee is 23-6 when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Bucks score 8.3 more points per game (114.9) than the 76ers give up (106.6).
  • Milwaukee has put together a 43-11 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
  • Philadelphia is 41-16 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.
  • The 76ers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • Philadelphia has a 39-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Bucks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 45.5% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Milwaukee is 37-3 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Embiid, who accumulates 29.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dispensing 4.3 assists per game while scoring 17.4 PPG.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Antetokounmpo has the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he dishes out 6.7 assists per game.
  • Khris Middleton makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
  • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.4 per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Raptors

L 93-88

Home

3/21/2022

Heat

W 113-106

Home

3/23/2022

Lakers

W 126-121

Away

3/25/2022

Clippers

W 122-97

Away

3/27/2022

Suns

L 114-104

Away

3/29/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/31/2022

Pistons

-

Away

4/2/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/3/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Pacers

-

Away

4/7/2022

Raptors

-

Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Kings

W 135-126

Away

3/19/2022

Timberwolves

L 138-119

Away

3/22/2022

Bulls

W 126-98

Home

3/24/2022

Wizards

W 114-102

Home

3/26/2022

Grizzlies

L 127-102

Away

3/29/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/31/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/1/2022

Clippers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/5/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/7/2022

Celtics

-

Home

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

