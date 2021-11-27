How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Timberwolves
- The 107.1 points per game the 76ers put up are only 0.8 more points than the Timberwolves allow (106.3).
- Philadelphia has a 7-5 record when scoring more than 106.3 points.
- When Minnesota allows fewer than 107.1 points, it is 8-4.
- The Timberwolves' 107.8 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 106.2 the 76ers allow.
- Minnesota is 8-4 when it scores more than 106.2 points.
- Philadelphia has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.
- This season, the 76ers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
- Philadelphia has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Timberwolves' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (45.1%).
- Minnesota has put together a 6-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.7 points and distributing 4.6 assists.
- Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.
- Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Drummond is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns sits on top of the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 5.6 per game. He also records 18.4 points per game and adds 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards knocks down 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Jazz
L 120-85
Away
11/18/2021
Nuggets
W 103-89
Away
11/20/2021
Trail Blazers
L 118-111
Away
11/22/2021
Kings
W 102-94
Away
11/24/2021
Warriors
L 116-96
Away
11/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/29/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/1/2021
Celtics
-
Away
12/3/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/8/2021
Hornets
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Spurs
W 115-90
Home
11/20/2021
Grizzlies
W 138-95
Home
11/22/2021
Pelicans
W 110-96
Away
11/24/2021
Heat
W 113-101
Home
11/26/2021
Hornets
L 133-115
Away
11/27/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/29/2021
Pacers
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/3/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/6/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/8/2021
Jazz
-
Home