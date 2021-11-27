Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunks the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and guard Matisse Thybulle (22) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-10) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Timberwolves

    • The 107.1 points per game the 76ers put up are only 0.8 more points than the Timberwolves allow (106.3).
    • Philadelphia has a 7-5 record when scoring more than 106.3 points.
    • When Minnesota allows fewer than 107.1 points, it is 8-4.
    • The Timberwolves' 107.8 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 106.2 the 76ers allow.
    • Minnesota is 8-4 when it scores more than 106.2 points.
    • Philadelphia has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.
    • This season, the 76ers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
    • Philadelphia has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
    • The Timberwolves' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (45.1%).
    • Minnesota has put together a 6-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.7 points and distributing 4.6 assists.
    • Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 11.2 boards per game in addition to his 6.9 PPG average.
    • Seth Curry leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Drummond is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns sits on top of the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 22.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 5.6 per game. He also records 18.4 points per game and adds 3.6 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards knocks down 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-85

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Nuggets

    W 103-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 118-111

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Kings

    W 102-94

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Warriors

    L 116-96

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Spurs

    W 115-90

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 138-95

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pelicans

    W 110-96

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Heat

    W 113-101

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hornets

    L 133-115

    Away

    11/27/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
