The Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (13th in NBA, 24.4 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Joel Embiid (first in league, 29.6) and the Philadelphia 76ers (35-23) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -2.5 229.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. 76ers

The 76ers average 107.5 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Timberwolves give up.

Philadelphia has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Minnesota is 20-6 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Timberwolves' 113.3 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.0 points, Minnesota is 29-15.

Philadelphia has a 32-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.3 points.

The Timberwolves are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.

The 76ers average 8.6 offensive rebounds per game, 3.3 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Embiid, who scores 29.6 points and grabs 11.2 boards per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 16.9 PPG.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch