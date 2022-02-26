Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) holds the trophy after winning the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) holds the trophy after winning the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (13th in NBA, 24.4 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Joel Embiid (first in league, 29.6) and the Philadelphia 76ers (35-23) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Timberwolves

76ers vs Timberwolves Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-2.5

229.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. 76ers

  • The 76ers average 107.5 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Philadelphia has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.
  • Minnesota is 20-6 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Timberwolves' 113.3 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.0 points, Minnesota is 29-15.
  • Philadelphia has a 32-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.3 points.
  • The Timberwolves are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
  • The 76ers average 8.6 offensive rebounds per game, 3.3 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
  • The Timberwolves are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Embiid, who scores 29.6 points and grabs 11.2 boards per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 16.9 PPG.
  • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he racks up 7.0 assists per game.
  • Anthony Edwards makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17756657
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Ducks

By Evan Massey
1 minute ago
Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17285565
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Lakers

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
imago0042012109h
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Atlas

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch San Diego Gulls at Henderson Silver Knights

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
imago1005372177h
Liga MX

How to Watch Juárez vs. Tigres UANL

By Frank Urbina
16 minutes ago
USATSI_17756661
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Coyotes

By Evan Massey
31 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy