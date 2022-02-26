How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28) will look to Karl-Anthony Towns (13th in NBA, 24.4 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Joel Embiid (first in league, 29.6) and the Philadelphia 76ers (35-23) on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-2.5
229.5 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. 76ers
- The 76ers average 107.5 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Timberwolves give up.
- Philadelphia has a 17-2 record when scoring more than 111.8 points.
- Minnesota is 20-6 when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Timberwolves' 113.3 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 106.0 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.0 points, Minnesota is 29-15.
- Philadelphia has a 32-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.3 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
- The 76ers average 8.6 offensive rebounds per game, 3.3 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Embiid, who scores 29.6 points and grabs 11.2 boards per game.
- Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, distributing 4.6 assists per game while scoring 16.9 PPG.
- The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he racks up 7.0 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).
How To Watch
February
25
2022
Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)