How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is fouled as he brings the ball up court by New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (27-19) face the New Orleans Pelicans (18-28) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pelicans

  • The 107.5 points per game the 76ers score are the same as the Pelicans give up.
  • When Philadelphia puts up more than 109.7 points, it is 18-3.
  • New Orleans has a 14-5 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Pelicans put up an average of 105.7 points per game, the same as the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 105.7 points, New Orleans is 14-10.
  • Philadelphia is 20-5 when it allows fewer than 105.7 points.
  • This season, the 76ers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.
  • Philadelphia has a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
  • This season, New Orleans has a 9-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.0% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 28.7 points and pulls down 10.7 boards per game.
  • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 16.7 PPG scoring average.
  • Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Andre Drummond, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram collects 22.4 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 18.3 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
  • Devonte' Graham is the top scorer from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Herbert Jones' steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) lead New Orleans defensively.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Heat

W 109-98

Away

1/17/2022

Wizards

L 117-98

Away

1/19/2022

Magic

W 123-110

Home

1/21/2022

Clippers

L 102-101

Home

1/23/2022

Spurs

W 115-109

Away

1/25/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/27/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kings

-

Home

1/31/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

2/2/2022

Wizards

-

Home

2/4/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Clippers

W 113-89

Home

1/15/2022

Nets

L 120-105

Away

1/17/2022

Celtics

L 104-92

Away

1/20/2022

Knicks

W 102-91

Away

1/24/2022

Pacers

W 117-113

Home

1/25/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

1/29/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/31/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

2/1/2022

Pistons

-

Away

2/4/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

How To Watch

January
25
2022

New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

