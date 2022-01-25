How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (27-19) face the New Orleans Pelicans (18-28) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pelicans
- The 107.5 points per game the 76ers score are the same as the Pelicans give up.
- When Philadelphia puts up more than 109.7 points, it is 18-3.
- New Orleans has a 14-5 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 105.7 points per game, the same as the 76ers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.7 points, New Orleans is 14-10.
- Philadelphia is 20-5 when it allows fewer than 105.7 points.
- This season, the 76ers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.
- Philadelphia has a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- This season, New Orleans has a 9-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.0% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The 76ers leader in points and rebounds is Joel Embiid, who scores 28.7 points and pulls down 10.7 boards per game.
- Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.5 assists per game to go with his 16.7 PPG scoring average.
- Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Philadelphia steals leader is Andre Drummond, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram collects 22.4 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 18.3 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
- Devonte' Graham is the top scorer from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones' steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) lead New Orleans defensively.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Heat
W 109-98
Away
1/17/2022
Wizards
L 117-98
Away
1/19/2022
Magic
W 123-110
Home
1/21/2022
Clippers
L 102-101
Home
1/23/2022
Spurs
W 115-109
Away
1/25/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/27/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/29/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/31/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
2/2/2022
Wizards
-
Home
2/4/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Clippers
W 113-89
Home
1/15/2022
Nets
L 120-105
Away
1/17/2022
Celtics
L 104-92
Away
1/20/2022
Knicks
W 102-91
Away
1/24/2022
Pacers
W 117-113
Home
1/25/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/28/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/29/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/31/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
2/1/2022
Pistons
-
Away
2/4/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
