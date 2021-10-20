    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    May 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (left) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) high five after the game at FedExForum. Williamson did not play in the game. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    May 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (left) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) high five after the game at FedExForum. Williamson did not play in the game. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) face the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for 76ers vs. Pelicans

    76ers vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -4

    224 points

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. 76ers

    • Last year, the 76ers recorded only 1.3 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Pelicans gave up (114.9).
    • Philadelphia went 30-2 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
    • New Orleans went 22-11 last season when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
    • The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game last year, 6.5 more points than the 108.1 the 76ers gave up.
    • New Orleans went 28-24 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.
    • Philadelphia's record was 43-10 when it allowed fewer than 114.6 points last season.
    • The 76ers were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pelicans ranked third.
    • The 76ers averaged 10 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
    • The 76ers ranked 13th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Pelicans ranked first.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Joel Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game to go with his 14.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Danny Green hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Simmons averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Embiid compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points per contest to go with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham notched 5.4 assists per contest.
    • Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Williamson averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Valanciunas compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch BYU vs. San Francisco

    1 minute ago
    Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego vs. Portland

    1 minute ago
    Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Saint Mary's vs. LMU

    1 minute ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Jun 3, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and center Nikola Jokic (15) embrace Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) and forward Norman Powell (24) after game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy