May 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (left) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) high five after the game at FedExForum. Williamson did not play in the game. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) face the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for 76ers vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -4 224 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. 76ers

Last year, the 76ers recorded only 1.3 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Pelicans gave up (114.9).

Philadelphia went 30-2 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.

New Orleans went 22-11 last season when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.

The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game last year, 6.5 more points than the 108.1 the 76ers gave up.

New Orleans went 28-24 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.

Philadelphia's record was 43-10 when it allowed fewer than 114.6 points last season.

The 76ers were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pelicans ranked third.

The 76ers averaged 10 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

The 76ers ranked 13th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Pelicans ranked first.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.

Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game to go with his 14.3 PPG scoring average.

Danny Green hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Simmons averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Embiid compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch