How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) face the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream: Available on fuboTV
Betting Information for 76ers vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-4
224 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. 76ers
- Last year, the 76ers recorded only 1.3 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Pelicans gave up (114.9).
- Philadelphia went 30-2 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- New Orleans went 22-11 last season when allowing fewer than 113.6 points.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game last year, 6.5 more points than the 108.1 the 76ers gave up.
- New Orleans went 28-24 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.
- Philadelphia's record was 43-10 when it allowed fewer than 114.6 points last season.
- The 76ers were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pelicans ranked third.
- The 76ers averaged 10 offensive rebounds per game, 1.7 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
- The 76ers ranked 13th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Pelicans ranked first.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Ben Simmons averaged 6.9 assists per game to go with his 14.3 PPG scoring average.
- Danny Green hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Simmons averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Embiid compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Zion Williamson averaged 27.0 points per contest to go with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Jonas Valanciunas pulled down 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham notched 5.4 assists per contest.
- Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Williamson averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Valanciunas compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
