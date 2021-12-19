Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 15, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and guard Isaiah Joe (7) and Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) battle for ball control during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (15-15) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (10-21) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Pelicans

    • The 76ers average 105.6 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 110.0 the Pelicans allow.
    • Philadelphia is 6-3 when scoring more than 110.0 points.
    • New Orleans has an 8-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
    • The Pelicans score an average of 104.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 106.7 the 76ers allow.
    • When it scores more than 106.7 points, New Orleans is 8-7.
    • Philadelphia is 12-3 when it allows fewer than 104.4 points.
    • The 76ers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Pelicans allow to opponents.
    • In games Philadelphia shoots higher than 47.0% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
    • New Orleans is 5-4 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The 76ers leader in points and assists is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 17.0 points per game to go with 4.7 assists.
    • Philadelphia's best rebounder is Andre Drummond, who averages 9.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.
    • Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Matisse Thybulle and Drummond lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Drummond in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram averages enough points (23.3 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 11.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 18.9 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
    • Devonte' Graham is dependable from deep and leads the Pelicans with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (1.0 per game).

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Jazz

    L 118-96

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Warriors

    W 102-93

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 126-91

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Heat

    L 101-96

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Nets

    L 114-105

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Nuggets

    L 120-114

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pistons

    W 109-93

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Spurs

    L 112-97

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-110

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Bucks

    W 116-112

    Home

    12/19/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

