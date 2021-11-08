Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) fouls Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) hope to continue a six-game win streak when they host the New York Knicks (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Knicks

The 76ers record 111.1 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 110.7 the Knicks allow.

Philadelphia is 5-0 when scoring more than 110.7 points.

When New York gives up fewer than 111.1 points, it is 4-2.

The Knicks' 112.6 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 102.6 the 76ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 102.6 points, New York is 6-3.

Philadelphia has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.6 points.

The 76ers make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Philadelphia has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Knicks have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

New York has put together a 5-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who puts up 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia in assists, averaging 4.7 per game while also scoring 14.2 points per contest.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (21.6 per game), rebounds (10.9 per game), and assists (5.8 per game).

Evan Fournier is the top shooter from deep for the Knicks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.6 per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Hawks W 122-94 Home 11/1/2021 Trail Blazers W 113-103 Home 11/3/2021 Bulls W 103-98 Home 11/4/2021 Pistons W 109-98 Away 11/6/2021 Bulls W 114-105 Away 11/8/2021 Knicks - Home 11/9/2021 Bucks - Home 11/11/2021 Raptors - Home 11/13/2021 Pacers - Away 11/16/2021 Jazz - Away 11/18/2021 Nuggets - Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule